Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 117: The internet as we know it rests on 26 words from 1996

Jun 11, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Trade showdown

USDA report to show the impact of wet weather and trade tensions on farmers

Mitchell Hartman Jun 11, 2019
Floodwater from the Mississippi River covers a farmer's field on May 30, 2019 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A combination of weather woes and trade tensions have hit farmers hard this planting season, and a report to be released on Tuesday will give economists a sense of just how hard it has been. The Department of Agriculture’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report is expected to show the effects of floods and wet conditions on yield and pricing for crops ranging from soybeans to apples. The report is also expected to reflect the impact of trade tensions, as certain crops have been subjected to retaliatory tariffs from countries like China and Mexico.

