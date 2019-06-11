USDA report to show the impact of wet weather and trade tensions on farmers

A combination of weather woes and trade tensions have hit farmers hard this planting season, and a report to be released on Tuesday will give economists a sense of just how hard it has been. The Department of Agriculture’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report is expected to show the effects of floods and wet conditions on yield and pricing for crops ranging from soybeans to apples. The report is also expected to reflect the impact of trade tensions, as certain crops have been subjected to retaliatory tariffs from countries like China and Mexico.

