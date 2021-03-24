Mar 24, 2021
Nothing like a blocked Suez Canal to show the global supply chain’s fragility
A 1,300-foot-long, 200-foot-wide cargo ship shut down the Suez Canal this week. Also on today's show: We decided to see for ourselves what all that NFT buzz is about.
Segments From this episode
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
A container ship blocking the Suez Canal since Tuesday evening underscores the fragility of the global supply chain.
Durable goods orders sidetracked by February storms and pandemic shortages
Despite disruptions caused by bad weather and limited semiconductor supplies, durable goods shipments are up 2% year-over-year.
Why economic data has revisions
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal looks into why economic reports — such as weekly unemployment claims and GDP — often contain big revisions from previous releases.
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave
Federal funds would help businesses who already offer paid leave — and be an incentive for those who don't.
Who will win the delivery app war?
As more people start eating in restaurants again, delivery companies are competing for consumer loyalty and looking beyond food.
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes
States are scrambling to raise money — and changing their unemployment systems in other ways.
Tweets are selling for millions as NFTs. We decided to see what all the buzz is about.
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal and Andrew CM from Valuables by Cent experiment with turning a tweet into a non-fungible token.
Music from the episode
Chosen Blood Orange
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
Overtime Nipsey Hussle
Favorite Song Sinkane
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
