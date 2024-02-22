Neel Kashkari and the Fed’s inflation fears
Why is it taking so long for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates? Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed explains inflation fears.
"I think our fear of high inflation is well warranted," Minneapolis Fed president says
Neel Kashkari weighs in on the state of the economy and what's left to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
Why Amazon is replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance on the Dow Jones
A Dow Jones committee considers company growth and investor interest when deciding which stocks to include in the index.
How the budget fight in Congress threatens federal wildland firefighters' pay
Federal firefighters make as little as $15 an hour. A permanent boost has bipartisan support, but it’s tied up in Congress' budget fight.
The US is known for designing chips, not making them. Can the CHIPS Act funding change that?
This week, the Biden administration said it’s awarding $1.5 billion to chipmaker GlobalFoundries to expand its manufacturing here, in the largest grant under the CHIPS Act so far.
The federal government wants to sell off its helium reserve. Some industries are pushing back.
Congress decided to sell it off before demand for helium skyrocketed, thanks to MRIs and semiconductor chipmaking.
Music from the episode
"Chicago Falcon" The Budoes Band
"Empire State of Mind" Jay-Z, Alicia Keys
"Toad Lick" East Forest
"True Affection" The Blow
"Superposition" Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer