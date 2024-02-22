I've Always Wondered ...National DebtIsrael-Hamas WarMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Neel Kashkari and the Fed’s inflation fears
Feb 21, 2024

Neel Kashkari and the Fed’s inflation fears

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Why is it taking so long for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates? Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed explains inflation fears.

Segments From this episode

"I think our fear of high inflation is well warranted," Minneapolis Fed president says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 21, 2024
Neel Kashkari weighs in on the state of the economy and what's left to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
"I do the grocery shopping for my family. I started doing that when the pandemic hit, and I still have sticker shock," says Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed president.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why Amazon is replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance on the Dow Jones

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 21, 2024
A Dow Jones committee considers company growth and investor interest when deciding which stocks to include in the index.
Adding Amazon to the Dow will give investors more exposure to consumer retail.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

How the budget fight in Congress threatens federal wildland firefighters' pay

by Savannah Maher
Feb 21, 2024
Federal firefighters make as little as $15 an hour. A permanent boost has bipartisan support, but it’s tied up in Congress' budget fight.
Federal firefighters starting out in their careers may earn as little as $15 an hour.
Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The US is known for designing chips, not making them. Can the CHIPS Act funding change that?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 21, 2024
This week, the Biden administration said it’s awarding $1.5 billion to chipmaker GlobalFoundries to expand its manufacturing here, in the largest grant under the CHIPS Act so far.
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks at Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28, 2023.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The federal government wants to sell off its helium reserve. Some industries are pushing back.

by Henry Epp
Feb 21, 2024
Congress decided to sell it off before demand for helium skyrocketed, thanks to MRIs and semiconductor chipmaking.
Helium is now an essential element for things like MRI machines.
Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Chicago Falcon" The Budoes Band
"Empire State of Mind" Jay-Z, Alicia Keys
"Toad Lick" East Forest
"True Affection" The Blow
"Superposition" Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:41 PM PST
11:36
4:44 PM PST
26:26
2:05 PM PST
1:05
8:02 AM PST
9:10
3:04 AM PST
12:29
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index