More than just a number
Also on today's program: The Weekly Wrap, a look at how artificial intelligence can influence hiring and a trip to the ballet.
The Weekly Wrap
Kai Ryssdal is joined by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and ADP’S Nela Richardson to chat about inflation, wage growth and next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.
For people on benefits, inflation adjustments lag behind
Social security and SNAP benefits are adjusted every year for inflation. While that tends to be enough in normal years, it's not enough right now.
Shopping for toys is no child's play this season
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, describes what she's seeing in the shop this holiday season.
New NYC law restricts hiring based on artificial intelligence
Employers won’t be allowed to use AI to screen job candidates unless the tech has gone through an audit to check for bias.
FEMA plans to double down on climate preparedness
The Federal Emergency Management Agency's new strategic plan focuses on helping communities adapt to the changing climate.
Ballet's biggest production changes how it depicts Asians
An increase in violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic have strengthened calls to change "The Nutcracker."
