More than just a number
Dec 10, 2021

More than just a number

Also on today's program: The Weekly Wrap, a look at how artificial intelligence can influence hiring and a trip to the ballet.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Kai Ryssdal is joined by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and ADP’S Nela Richardson to chat about inflation, wage growth and next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.
For people on benefits, inflation adjustments lag behind

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 10, 2021
Social security and SNAP benefits are adjusted every year for inflation. While that tends to be enough in normal years, it's not enough right now.
For those on fixed incomes, inflated prices on everyday items like rent and food can hit particularly hard.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Shopping for toys is no child's play this season

Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, describes what she's seeing in the shop this holiday season.
New NYC law restricts hiring based on artificial intelligence

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 10, 2021
Employers won’t be allowed to use AI to screen job candidates unless the tech has gone through an audit to check for bias.
New York City follows Maryland and Illinois in implementing laws aimed at addressing algorithmic discrimination in hiring.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
A Warmer World

FEMA plans to double down on climate preparedness

by Samantha Fields
Dec 10, 2021
The Federal Emergency Management Agency's new strategic plan focuses on helping communities adapt to the changing climate.
A FEMA task force searches a flooded North Carolina neighborhood in 2018. The emergency response agency is boosting its investment in helping communities withstand destructive weather.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Ballet's biggest production changes how it depicts Asians

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 10, 2021
An increase in violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic have strengthened calls to change "The Nutcracker."
Pacific Northwest Ballet corps de ballet dancer Christian Poppe as the Cricket with dancers in a scene from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®.
Photo © Angela Sterling
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
Lovin Millionyoung
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Dancer in a Daydream Ace of Base
Disco Ulysses (Instrumental) Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

