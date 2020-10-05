Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Let’s check in on those businesses that got PPP loans
Oct 5, 2020

Let’s check in on those businesses that got PPP loans

Plus: movie delays, college admissions and why the luxury watch business is booming right now.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Small businesses await clarity before applying for PPP loan forgiveness

by Justin Ho
Oct 5, 2020
The uncertainty over whether there'll be another round of loans — and whether small loans will be forgiven automatically — is holding them back.
Chairs are stacked on tables at a closed restaurant in New York City. Many small businesses are waiting until they hear from Congress to apply for PPP loan forgiveness.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

With fewer coming attractions, more cinemas are closing

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 5, 2020
Straight to video might be the only way studios can do business for a while.
A Regal Cinemas movie theater stands closed in Manhattan last month. The movie theater chain's parent company Cineworld announced it would close theaters in the U.S. and U.K. temporarily.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

College admissions is a business, and the pandemic could upend it

by Jeff Selingo
Oct 5, 2020
In his new book, Jeff Selingo looks at how some colleges must compete for applicants, and why the COVID-19 pandemic could make this competition even tighter.
A student moving into the University of Colorado Boulder on Aug. 18, 2020.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
COVID-19

Domestic workers still don't have safety protections on the job

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 5, 2020
A California bill that would have extended those protections to house cleaners, nannies and elder care workers was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Cleaning staff disinfect the lectern in the White House pressroom in April. The COVID-19 outbreak at the White House has highlighted the importance of workplace safety laws.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How Broadway is keeping busy, nearly 7 months into shutdown

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 5, 2020
"It's hard to stay hopeful of all the things that we need to get live theater back," Broadway producer Eva Price told Kai Ryssdal.
Broadway producer Eva Price at Sardi's restaurant in New York City.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
COVID-19

Pandemic is giving the luxury watch market its moment

by Nova Safo
Oct 5, 2020
Collectors, newcomers and high-income earners who did not spend money on summer vacations are fueling demand in watches that cost thousands of dollars.
Watchmaker Kit Moc works on a piece at the Second Time Around Watch Co. in Beverly Hills.
Nova Safo/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
