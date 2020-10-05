Oct 5, 2020
Let’s check in on those businesses that got PPP loans
Plus: movie delays, college admissions and why the luxury watch business is booming right now.
Segments From this episode
Small businesses await clarity before applying for PPP loan forgiveness
The uncertainty over whether there'll be another round of loans — and whether small loans will be forgiven automatically — is holding them back.
With fewer coming attractions, more cinemas are closing
Straight to video might be the only way studios can do business for a while.
College admissions is a business, and the pandemic could upend it
In his new book, Jeff Selingo looks at how some colleges must compete for applicants, and why the COVID-19 pandemic could make this competition even tighter.
Domestic workers still don't have safety protections on the job
A California bill that would have extended those protections to house cleaners, nannies and elder care workers was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
How Broadway is keeping busy, nearly 7 months into shutdown
"It's hard to stay hopeful of all the things that we need to get live theater back," Broadway producer Eva Price told Kai Ryssdal.
Pandemic is giving the luxury watch market its moment
Collectors, newcomers and high-income earners who did not spend money on summer vacations are fueling demand in watches that cost thousands of dollars.
