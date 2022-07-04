Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Land of the free, home of high prices
Jul 4, 2022

Land of the free, home of high prices

From fireworks to travel, inflation shaped how Americans are ringing in the Fourth of July. Plus, a real estate pro counsels buyers and sellers to think different.

Segments From this episode

Fireworks inflation means less bang for your buck this Fourth of July

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 4, 2022
Prices are up for the little things you set off in your backyard and the big shows your town puts on in the park.
During the height of the pandemic, consumer fireworks sales got a boost from people who stayed home for the Fourth of July.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
As prices rise, Americans' travel plans are coming back to Earth

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 4, 2022
Inflation is curbing our appetite for "revenge travel."
Travelers at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Saturday. Fourth of July air travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
As real estate market changes, broker counsels buyers and sellers to think different

by Amy Scott and Anais Amin
Jul 4, 2022
For buyers, the competition is less fierce, but some sellers still have "pie in the sky" hopes.
The median sale price was $407,600 in May, and mortgage rates have climbed. Some would-be buyers are finding the market less affordable, yet sellers have lost some leverage, says Amanda Pohlman of Keller Williams in Cleveland.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Crews train in Boise in case wildfires require military muscle

by Madelyn Beck
Jul 4, 2022
The U.S. Forest Service has a military team it uses as backup to fight fires.
A military C-130 Hercules aircraft flies near Boise's airport, preparing to drop thousands of gallons of water as part of a firefighting training exercise.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News Bureau
Is Unilever a “woke” company headed for a rude awakening?

by Stephen Beard
Jul 4, 2022
Unilever supports social causes, but its shares have underperformed. An investor driven by the bottom line may shake things up.
While some applaud Unilever's approach to social and environmental issues, some shareholders would rather see returns on their investments.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
A love of furry felines turns into a business opportunity

by Anais Amin
Jul 4, 2022
"There were days when I didn't even make enough money to cover my labor costs, but we made it," says Angeli Rodriguez, owner of The Witty Whisker.
Rodriguez hopes to franchise her business and use it as supplement to animal shelters.
Angeli Rodriguez
Music from the episode

A Dance With You Lakim
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador
Toad Lick East Forest
Natural Green Blazo
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

