Land of the free, home of high prices
From fireworks to travel, inflation shaped how Americans are ringing in the Fourth of July. Plus, a real estate pro counsels buyers and sellers to think different.
Segments From this episode
Fireworks inflation means less bang for your buck this Fourth of July
Prices are up for the little things you set off in your backyard and the big shows your town puts on in the park.
As prices rise, Americans' travel plans are coming back to Earth
Inflation is curbing our appetite for "revenge travel."
As real estate market changes, broker counsels buyers and sellers to think different
For buyers, the competition is less fierce, but some sellers still have "pie in the sky" hopes.
Crews train in Boise in case wildfires require military muscle
The U.S. Forest Service has a military team it uses as backup to fight fires.
Is Unilever a “woke” company headed for a rude awakening?
Unilever supports social causes, but its shares have underperformed. An investor driven by the bottom line may shake things up.
A love of furry felines turns into a business opportunity
"There were days when I didn't even make enough money to cover my labor costs, but we made it," says Angeli Rodriguez, owner of The Witty Whisker.
Music from the episode
A Dance With You Lakim
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador
Toad Lick East Forest
Natural Green Blazo
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer