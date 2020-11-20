Nov 19, 2020
It’s about to get even harder for renters
On today's show: a report from Harvard shows the economic fallout from the pandemic is hitting low-income renters the hardest. Plus, a conversation with the president of the New York Fed.
Segments From this episode
Report warns of a worsening affordability crisis for renters
The lowest-income households were more likely to lose wages and fall behind on rent.
NY Fed's John Williams on the state of the recovery
The president of the NY Fed expects the economy to fully recover within a few years, despite current setbacks as the virus continues to spread.
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
A growing number of people across the country and the political spectrum support raising the minimum wage. Is this a sign of a bigger shift?
Credit card debt is falling. That's good news — and bad news
It's good news for our personal economies, but it means we're not spending as much to prop the economy as a whole.
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
The 1918 pandemic helped shift the film industry’s center of power. Could the coronavirus pandemic do the same?
Music from the episode
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer