It’s about to get even harder for renters
Nov 19, 2020

It’s about to get even harder for renters

On today's show: a report from Harvard shows the economic fallout from the pandemic is hitting low-income renters the hardest. Plus, a conversation with the president of the New York Fed.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Report warns of a worsening affordability crisis for renters

by Amy Scott
Nov 19, 2020
The lowest-income households were more likely to lose wages and fall behind on rent.
Banners against tenant evictions hang from a rent-controlled building in Washington, D.C., in August.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

NY Fed's John Williams on the state of the recovery

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 19, 2020
The president of the NY Fed expects the economy to fully recover within a few years, despite current setbacks as the virus continues to spread.
John Williams in 2015, when he was President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages

by Samantha Fields
Nov 19, 2020
A growing number of people across the country and the political spectrum support raising the minimum wage. Is this a sign of a bigger shift?
Starbucks is boosting starting salaries to help attract and retain new employees.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Credit card debt is falling. That's good news — and bad news

by Justin Ho
Nov 19, 2020
It's good news for our personal economies, but it means we're not spending as much to prop the economy as a whole.
One expert says retail spending is losing steam right as the critical holiday shopping season is ramping up.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 19, 2020
The 1918 pandemic helped shift the film industry’s center of power. Could the coronavirus pandemic do the same?
A scene from the 1923 film "The Ten Commandments," one of the films that helped establish Southern California as the center of the film industry in the years following the pandemic of 1918.
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
