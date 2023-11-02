Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Is there a downside to economic resilience?
Nov 2, 2023

Is there a downside to economic resilience?

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Economists get into the nitty-gritty of the Fed chair's comments. Plus, the economics of building a wind farm.

Segments From this episode

What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 2, 2023
Could be good, could be bad.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the current economy resilient. Whether it actually is depends on how you define resilience.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
EVs have made big inroads in California. But why do most car buyers go with gas?

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 2, 2023
Wealthier drivers are more open to electric vehicles, but low-income people are hesitant due to purchase cost and a lack of charging stations.
Joey Gil, a Tesla driver, said reducing carbon emissions was a key reason to switch to electric.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
This realtor is slowing down business and loving it

Mindy Palmer, a real estate agent in Missoula, Montana, talks about how business is going in the world of real estate.

As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now

by Samantha Fields
Nov 2, 2023
More offshore wind projects are being approved, but many are also running into economic and logistical challenges.
An offshore wind farm off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island.
John Moore/Getty Images
Retail pharmacists walk out, citing overwork and understaffing

by Savannah Maher
Nov 2, 2023
The walkout, called "pharmageddon" on social media, included pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens.
Most retail pharmacists don’t belong to a union, but these recent walkouts could lead to more interest in organizing, says Richard Dang, a professor of clinical pharmacy of USC.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Small phones are hard to find

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 2, 2023
Makers seem to favor devices with much larger displays. Sean Hollister at The Verge recounts his search for a good small phone.
Customers are being directed toward phones with larger displays, like Apple's latest release, the iPhone 15 Pro.
James D. Morgan/Getty Images
