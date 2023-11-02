Is there a downside to economic resilience?
Economists get into the nitty-gritty of the Fed chair's comments. Plus, the economics of building a wind farm.
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
Could be good, could be bad.
EVs have made big inroads in California. But why do most car buyers go with gas?
Wealthier drivers are more open to electric vehicles, but low-income people are hesitant due to purchase cost and a lack of charging stations.
This realtor is slowing down business and loving it
Mindy Palmer, a real estate agent in Missoula, Montana, talks about how business is going in the world of real estate.
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
More offshore wind projects are being approved, but many are also running into economic and logistical challenges.
Retail pharmacists walk out, citing overwork and understaffing
The walkout, called "pharmageddon" on social media, included pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens.
Small phones are hard to find
Makers seem to favor devices with much larger displays. Sean Hollister at The Verge recounts his search for a good small phone.
