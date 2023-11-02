In September, Apple discontinued its iPhone 13 Mini right after debuting its much larger iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. While the iPhone Mini had a 5.4-inch display, the newest phones boast displays over 6 inches each. If it feels like there are fewer small touchscreen phones on the market these days, you might be right. Sean Hollister, senior editor at The Verge, wrote about his hunt for a good small phone. What he found is that few options exist.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hollister about why companies aren’t making small phones anymore and how customers are being pushed into buying larger devices.

To hear their conversation, click the media player above.