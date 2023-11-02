Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Small phones are hard to find

Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio Nov 2, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Customers are being directed toward phones with larger displays, like Apple's latest release, the iPhone 15 Pro. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Small phones are hard to find

Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio Nov 2, 2023
Heard on:
Customers are being directed toward phones with larger displays, like Apple's latest release, the iPhone 15 Pro. James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

In September, Apple discontinued its iPhone 13 Mini right after debuting its much larger iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. While the iPhone Mini had a 5.4-inch display, the newest phones boast displays over 6 inches each. If it feels like there are fewer small touchscreen phones on the market these days, you might be right. Sean Hollister, senior editor at The Verge, wrote about his hunt for a good small phone. What he found is that few options exist.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hollister about why companies aren’t making small phones anymore and how customers are being pushed into buying larger devices.

To hear their conversation, click the media player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:21 PM PDT
27:33
1:40 PM PDT
1:36
6:05 AM PDT
7:38
3:14 AM PDT
6:35
Nov 1, 2023
13:52
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
Oct 27, 2023
1:00
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
Israel-Hamas War
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town