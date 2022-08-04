The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?
Aug 4, 2022

Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?

Rising jobless claims are likely to challenge strained state-run unemployment systems. Plus, a closer look at the U.S.' record exports.

Segments From this episode

Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 4, 2022
States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states.
Though states are investing to upgrade unemployment systems, there are still wide disparities among their processes and the benefits they provide.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. trade deficit shrinks as exports rise

by Justin Ho
Aug 4, 2022
The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquified natural gas to Europe played a part in that.
U.S. exports have jumped, partially due to an uptick in demand for liquified natural gas in Europe.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What Instagram's pivot to video means for artists on the platform

by Savannah Maher
Aug 4, 2022
Some creators who depend on the app for their livelihoods may have to adapt their marketing methods.
It can be challenging for creators who rely on the app economically to transform how they market their work.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
FX series "The Bear" reminds some chefs why they left the restaurant industry

by Reema Khrais and Sean McHenry
Aug 4, 2022
"A lot of people romanticize restaurant work" and don't realize how stressful it can be, says Genevieve Yam, assistant editor at Epicurious.
The after party for the Los Angeles premiere of FX's series "The Bear" at Goya Studios on June 20.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
No money, no baby

From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," Reema Khrais relays the story of Carrie and Natalia Mansmith, who are financially prepping to have a baby.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

