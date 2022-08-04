Is the unemployment system prepared for a recession?
Rising jobless claims are likely to challenge strained state-run unemployment systems. Plus, a closer look at the U.S.' record exports.
Segments From this episode
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?
States are upgrading antiquated technology. But there are still big disparities among states.
U.S. trade deficit shrinks as exports rise
The deficit shrank 6% in June on record exports. Sending liquified natural gas to Europe played a part in that.
What Instagram's pivot to video means for artists on the platform
Some creators who depend on the app for their livelihoods may have to adapt their marketing methods.
FX series "The Bear" reminds some chefs why they left the restaurant industry
"A lot of people romanticize restaurant work" and don't realize how stressful it can be, says Genevieve Yam, assistant editor at Epicurious.
No money, no baby
From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," Reema Khrais relays the story of Carrie and Natalia Mansmith, who are financially prepping to have a baby.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer