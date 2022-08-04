FX series “The Bear” reminds some chefs why they left the restaurant industry

In the first episode of FX series “The Bear,” main character Carmy Berzatto (portrayed by Jeremy Allen White) is struggling with his staff. At one point, someone steals his chef’s knife, forcing him to use a duller one instead.

“That kind of sabotage does happen in a lot of restaurants,” said Genevieve Yam, assistant editor at Epicurious. “Sometimes it can be for fun, but I’ve definitely been on the receiving end of some not-quite-nice things.”

Yam spent several years working as a chef in fine dining restaurants. She wrote for Bon Appetit about how the series was a reminder of what was difficult about working in kitchens.

“I think a lot of people romanticize restaurant work and don’t quite understand that it can be a very fast-paced and stressful environment,” Yam said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Reema Khrais. “And I think the show did a really great job highlighting the reality.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.