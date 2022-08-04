The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

FX series “The Bear” reminds some chefs why they left the restaurant industry

Reema Khrais and Sean McHenry Aug 4, 2022
The after party for the Los Angeles premiere of FX's series "The Bear" at Goya Studios on June 20. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

FX series “The Bear” reminds some chefs why they left the restaurant industry

Aug 4, 2022
The after party for the Los Angeles premiere of FX's series "The Bear" at Goya Studios on June 20. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
In the first episode of FX series “The Bear,” main character Carmy Berzatto (portrayed by Jeremy Allen White) is struggling with his staff. At one point, someone steals his chef’s knife, forcing him to use a duller one instead.

“That kind of sabotage does happen in a lot of restaurants,” said Genevieve Yam, assistant editor at Epicurious. “Sometimes it can be for fun, but I’ve definitely been on the receiving end of some not-quite-nice things.”

Yam spent several years working as a chef in fine dining restaurants. She wrote for Bon Appetit about how the series was a reminder of what was difficult about working in kitchens.

“I think a lot of people romanticize restaurant work and don’t quite understand that it can be a very fast-paced and stressful environment,” Yam said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Reema Khrais. “And I think the show did a really great job highlighting the reality.”

