Is the pandemic over? Plenty of companies seem to think so.
Jun 22, 2022

Is the pandemic over? Plenty of companies seem to think so.

Businesses are increasingly taking stances on issues, including public health. Plus, the minivan isn't just for soccer moms anymore.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Corporations' decisions seem to signal the end of the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 22, 2022
“Some companies are large enough that they can be the trendsetters,” one health economist tells us.
Broadway, which has been stringent on COVID-19 restrictions, is lifting its mask mandate on July 1.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Commission-free stock trading has spurred retail investors. But its days might be numbered.

by Justin Ho
Jun 22, 2022
The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken aim at the commission-free business model.
A large part of the boom in retail stock trading has been fueled by the advent of no-commission stock trading.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The minivan is kind of making a comeback this summer

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 22, 2022
As travel picks up, the minivan is seeing a surge in popularity — and not just with families.
Looking to buy a minivan? Buckle up because prices have increased dramatically.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
American is ending service at 4 airports as airlines scramble to hire staff

by Samantha Fields
Jun 22, 2022
The carrier is canceling regional routes in Ohio, New York and Iowa. Losing an airline can be tough on a city and its economy.
Early in the pandemic, airlines offered pilots early retirement, "and now they're finding themselves short-staffed," said David Slotnick of The Points Guy website.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Incarcerated California youths, trained to fight wildfires, may now be able to find similar jobs once released

by Lesley McClurg
Jun 22, 2022
A recently passed law allows some young people trained in firefighting to have their records expunged, opening doors to employment.
Young men from Pine Grove Youth Conservation Camp in the Sacramento-area foothills during spring training in May.
Lesley McClurg/KQED
Music from the episode

Montara Pandrezz, j’san, Epektase
Santeria Sublime
Juicy Notorious B.I.G.
Tidal Waves The Shacks
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Empire State of Mind Jay-Z, Alicia Keys
Mariella Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

