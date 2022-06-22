Is the pandemic over? Plenty of companies seem to think so.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Businesses are increasingly taking stances on issues, including public health. Plus, the minivan isn't just for soccer moms anymore.
Segments From this episode
Corporations' decisions seem to signal the end of the pandemic
“Some companies are large enough that they can be the trendsetters,” one health economist tells us.
Commission-free stock trading has spurred retail investors. But its days might be numbered.
The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken aim at the commission-free business model.
The minivan is kind of making a comeback this summer
As travel picks up, the minivan is seeing a surge in popularity — and not just with families.
American is ending service at 4 airports as airlines scramble to hire staff
The carrier is canceling regional routes in Ohio, New York and Iowa. Losing an airline can be tough on a city and its economy.
Incarcerated California youths, trained to fight wildfires, may now be able to find similar jobs once released
A recently passed law allows some young people trained in firefighting to have their records expunged, opening doors to employment.
Music from the episode
Montara Pandrezz, j’san, Epektase
Santeria Sublime
Juicy Notorious B.I.G.
Tidal Waves The Shacks
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Empire State of Mind Jay-Z, Alicia Keys
Mariella Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer