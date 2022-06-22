The minivan is kind of making a comeback this summer

After years of declining sales and models being discontinued, the minivan might be seeing a resurgence, but it’s not just family appeal that’s driving demand.
“They’re like little RVs, or they’re like a truck that’s covered,” said Chris Kornelis, a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal, where Kornelis wrote about the surge in minivan popularity. “I talked to a guy who’s my age, and he said to me, ‘I don’t have kids at home, but I have this [minivan] packed all the time for when I want to go mountain biking and camping.'”
Kornelis spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the minivan’s comeback. To listen to the interview, use the media player above.
