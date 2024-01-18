Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

In this economy, we’re focusing on the little things
Jan 17, 2024

In this economy, we’re focusing on the little things

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
If you're saving to buy a house, might as well buy some fun candles or cosmetics in the meantime. Plus, the connection between a higher minimum wage and fast-food prices.

Segments From this episode

Retailers are stuck in a cycle of constant sales

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 17, 2024
Once consumers adjust to a 24/7 promotion environment, it hard for companies to stop.
Online shopping has given consumers the ability to compare prices in real time, giving retailers more incentive to offer deals.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
What financial advisers are saying about the new bitcoin ETFs

by Matt Levin
Jan 17, 2024
Exchange-traded funds are basically an easy way to invest in bitcoin from one's brokerage account. The SEC approved the bitcoin EFTs last week.
The new ETF will make investing in bitcoin easier. But financial advisers aren't sold on the risk factor.
Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images
How expensive fast food can explain rising economic equality

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 17, 2024
Fast food workers' wages are up as much as 30% since 2020. That has had real costs for businesses, but real benefits for society.
In the fast food sector, where many workers in the bottom 10% of the income distribution are employed, wages went up by 5.7% when adjusted for inflation between 2020 and 2022, says Eric Levitz of Vox.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Furniture sellers hoped for a better 2023

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 17, 2024
The furniture and home furnishings sector saw a 5.4% sales decline last year.
Furniture sales dipped 4.7% for the year, according to the Commerce Department.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Is there room in an aspirational budget to spend on fun and save for a house?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 17, 2024
Consumers' plans for spending on fun edge out everyday essentials and big-ticket items, according to a survey from the New York Fed.
Consumers are spending more on things like skin care, make-up and candles, says Natalie Kotlyar of BDO.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
With commercial real estate set for another tough year, some small banks are worried

by Justin Ho
Jan 17, 2024
Amid high interest rates and vacancy rates, lenders and regulators are concerned about the fallout when borrowers renew their loans.
Plenty of companies are planning to downsize their office space, which worries lenders that have a lot of commercial real estate debt on their balance sheets.
David McNew/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

