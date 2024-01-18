In this economy, we’re focusing on the little things
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
If you're saving to buy a house, might as well buy some fun candles or cosmetics in the meantime. Plus, the connection between a higher minimum wage and fast-food prices.
Segments From this episode
Retailers are stuck in a cycle of constant sales
Once consumers adjust to a 24/7 promotion environment, it hard for companies to stop.
What financial advisers are saying about the new bitcoin ETFs
Exchange-traded funds are basically an easy way to invest in bitcoin from one's brokerage account. The SEC approved the bitcoin EFTs last week.
How expensive fast food can explain rising economic equality
Fast food workers' wages are up as much as 30% since 2020. That has had real costs for businesses, but real benefits for society.
Furniture sellers hoped for a better 2023
The furniture and home furnishings sector saw a 5.4% sales decline last year.
Is there room in an aspirational budget to spend on fun and save for a house?
Consumers' plans for spending on fun edge out everyday essentials and big-ticket items, according to a survey from the New York Fed.
With commercial real estate set for another tough year, some small banks are worried
Amid high interest rates and vacancy rates, lenders and regulators are concerned about the fallout when borrowers renew their loans.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer