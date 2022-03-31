Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

In Texas, parents of trans kids face a costly choice: stay or go?
Mar 31, 2022

In Texas, parents of trans kids face a costly choice: stay or go?

Also on today's program: Wages trail inflation and service businesses weigh price adjustments.

Segments From this episode

Wages rise ... but prices rise more

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 31, 2022
If wages were to rise as fast as prices right now, it could lead to a wage-price spiral, something the Fed is trying to prevent.
Wage increases aren't keeping up with inflation, but experts say it will even out soon.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Gorge no more!

Today, we check in with Wendy Edelberg from the Hamilton Project. As she explains, consumers have been gorging on products during the pandemic, but as demand pivots away, the prices of durable goods have softened.
Small businesses that provide services face a pricing dilemma

by Savannah Maher
Mar 31, 2022
Customers are coming back to businesses like restaurants and day spas, but with costs going up, how much should businesses charge?
Restaurants, spas and other service businesses are adjusting their prices to cope with supply chain issues and inflation.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Microbusinesses and the pandemic

How global economic disruption sifts down to one small flour mill in Pasadena, California

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 31, 2022
Nan Kohler of Grist & Toll says she's thinking outside the box to deal with challenges from the pandemic and rising inflation.
"I stay in business because people are looking for a healthier product, and it is a radically different product than what we have available ... on the grocery store shelves," says Nan Kohler, above at Grist & Toll in Pasadena, California.
Courtesy Kohler
Parents of transgender children in Texas face a hard choice: stay or go

by Amy Scott
Mar 31, 2022
A new state policy threatens families and doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care.
LGBTQ rights' supporters gather at the Texas State Capitol to protest anti-trans legislation in September 2021.
Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images
More high schools may start the day later ... because teens need more sleep

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 31, 2022
While pediatricians support a change, some districts say it would upend child care and work schedules for families.
Starting the school day at 8:30 or earlier isn't best for many students' ability to learn, but sending them home at a later time may disrupt family life.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Beyond The Mirage Paco de Lucía, John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

