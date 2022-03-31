In Texas, parents of trans kids face a costly choice: stay or go?
Also on today's program: Wages trail inflation and service businesses weigh price adjustments.
Segments From this episode
Wages rise ... but prices rise more
If wages were to rise as fast as prices right now, it could lead to a wage-price spiral, something the Fed is trying to prevent.
Gorge no more!
Today, we check in with Wendy Edelberg from the Hamilton Project. As she explains, consumers have been gorging on products during the pandemic, but as demand pivots away, the prices of durable goods have softened.
Small businesses that provide services face a pricing dilemma
Customers are coming back to businesses like restaurants and day spas, but with costs going up, how much should businesses charge?
How global economic disruption sifts down to one small flour mill in Pasadena, California
Nan Kohler of Grist & Toll says she's thinking outside the box to deal with challenges from the pandemic and rising inflation.
Parents of transgender children in Texas face a hard choice: stay or go
A new state policy threatens families and doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care.
More high schools may start the day later ... because teens need more sleep
While pediatricians support a change, some districts say it would upend child care and work schedules for families.
