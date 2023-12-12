How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
How’s everyone feeling?
Dec 12, 2023

How’s everyone feeling?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Americans are bogged down by housing costs, and small businesses aren't sure what's coming down the pike. Plus, the answer to bad cell service.

Segments From this episode

Cautious optimism? Hopeful pessimism? Small business owners' outlook is a mixed bag

by Justin Ho
Dec 12, 2023
A National Federation of Independent Business survey found respondents pessimistic about business conditions. That said, more businesses decided to invest in equipment — a sign that many are hopeful about the future.
American small business owners have a mixed economic outlook, according to a recent National Federation of Independent Business survey.
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 12, 2023
Inflation dipped slightly, but housing remains the biggest driver of rising prices.
Rents have gone up almost 30% just in the last couple of years. And high mortgage rates mean buying is out of reach for many current renters.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.

by Matt Levin
Dec 12, 2023
Agents typically split the 5% to 6% commission when a home is sold. Rates could go lower in the wake of class-action litigation.
A wave of litigation targeting the costs to home sellers could shift the economics of real estate representation.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The fix for crummy cell reception? Probably more cell towers.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Dec 12, 2023
Networks are clogged, and we need to build more towers, says Alana Semuels of Time magazine. But we don’t want the towers, just the service.
Time magazine's Alana Semuels says the only solution is to build more cell towers. "And that's not even really a solution because nobody wants a cellphone tower in their backyard."
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Why retailers are rethinking self-checkout

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 12, 2023
The discount retailer Dollar General is planning to spend an extra $50 million to staff up its stores before the end of the year. The retailer and others have been cutting its labor costs by leaning on self-checkout stations in recent years.
One flaw of self-checkout is that it doesn't take much to trip up the software — which can lead to frustration and longer checkout times.
Getty Images
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary

by Savannah Maher
Dec 12, 2023
The Deming Headlight was a "ghost paper" under its corporate owner. Now independent, the paper has rebounded with community support.
Cebas/Getty Images
Music from the episode

How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
California Sunset Poolside
Can't Keep Checking My Phone Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Flutter Mocky
Cool Kids Harmless

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

