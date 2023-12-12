How’s everyone feeling?
Americans are bogged down by housing costs, and small businesses aren't sure what's coming down the pike. Plus, the answer to bad cell service.
Segments From this episode
Cautious optimism? Hopeful pessimism? Small business owners' outlook is a mixed bag
A National Federation of Independent Business survey found respondents pessimistic about business conditions. That said, more businesses decided to invest in equipment — a sign that many are hopeful about the future.
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?
Inflation dipped slightly, but housing remains the biggest driver of rising prices.
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.
Agents typically split the 5% to 6% commission when a home is sold. Rates could go lower in the wake of class-action litigation.
The fix for crummy cell reception? Probably more cell towers.
Networks are clogged, and we need to build more towers, says Alana Semuels of Time magazine. But we don’t want the towers, just the service.
Why retailers are rethinking self-checkout
The discount retailer Dollar General is planning to spend an extra $50 million to staff up its stores before the end of the year. The retailer and others have been cutting its labor costs by leaning on self-checkout stations in recent years.
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary
The Deming Headlight was a "ghost paper" under its corporate owner. Now independent, the paper has rebounded with community support.
Music from the episode
How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
California Sunset Poolside
Can't Keep Checking My Phone Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Flutter Mocky
Cool Kids Harmless
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer