How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now

Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?

Samantha Fields Dec 12, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rents have gone up almost 30% just in the last couple of years. And high mortgage rates mean buying is out of reach for many current renters. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?

Samantha Fields Dec 12, 2023
Heard on:
Rents have gone up almost 30% just in the last couple of years. And high mortgage rates mean buying is out of reach for many current renters. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Inflation cooled a little more in November. Prices were up 3.1% year over year, compared to 3.2% in October.  The largest factor driving inflation last month, as it has been for awhile now, was shelter. The cost of housing — both rent, and owners’ equivalent rent — continues to rise. 

That may be one of the reasons so many people are pessimistic about this economy right now, even though the data’s telling us it’s good.  

How much you think about the cost of housing probably depends on whether you own a home. About two thirds of American households do, and Christopher Mayer at Columbia Business School says most of them now have a mortgage rate that’s under 4%. 

So chances are, if you’re an owner, you’re facing very low housing costs, he said. Which is great for a lot of people, but, Mayer said, maybe not for everyone.

“For many owners, they’re also kind of locked into their home,” he said. Because who wants to give up a 3% or 4% mortgage for one that’s 7% or 8%, especially when home prices have also gone up.

“And so that dynamic I think, has a lot of people feeling like housing is a burden on them,” Mayer said.

For people who don’t own a home yet, the burden is even bigger. Rents have gone up almost 30% just in the last couple of years — much more than incomes. 

And with home prices and mortgage rates also way up, buying a house has gotten increasingly unaffordable. A recent study from Redfin found it’s now cheaper to rent than buy in almost every major metro area in the country.

Cameron LaPoint at the Yale School of Management says that’s hard for a lot of people to hear.  

“If you tell people that, you know, they’re more likely to be better off renting versus owning, it feels a little bit like a dream of theirs has been closed off to them,” he said. Which never feels good. 

Erik Lundh, a principal economist at The Conference Board, says all of that is a big piece of the psychological puzzle right now. But it’s not the only one.

“We saw food prices and energy prices, especially earlier in the year, have a big impact,” he said. “People notice that right away. When you’re buying your groceries on a weekly basis or filling up your car that’s a pretty big psychological kind of component of inflation, too, that people feel.”

And while gas prices have come down, food and housing remain stubbornly high. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:41 PM PST
27:35
8:10 AM PST
1:05
7:58 AM PST
9:16
3:00 AM PST
26:07
2:59 AM PST
12:27
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Dec 7, 2023
35:18
What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?
What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?
Business leaders in Sweden share concern over wave of gun violence
Business leaders in Sweden share concern over wave of gun violence
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority
This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates
This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates