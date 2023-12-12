How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now

The fix for crummy cell reception? Probably more cell towers.

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Dec 12, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Time magazine's Alana Semuels says the only solution is to build more cell towers. "And that's not even really a solution because nobody wants a cellphone tower in their backyard." George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The fix for crummy cell reception? Probably more cell towers.

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Dec 12, 2023
Heard on:
Time magazine's Alana Semuels says the only solution is to build more cell towers. "And that's not even really a solution because nobody wants a cellphone tower in their backyard." George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

If you’ve had bad cellular reception of late, well, it’s not just you. A 2023 report from data analytics firm J.D. Power showed that U.S. phone users encountered 11 problems for every 100 “interactions,” up from nine problems the year before.

“We’re just using a lot more data,” said Alana Semuels, senior economics correspondent at Time magazine. “And that has to travel over these electromagnetic waves. And we’re all kind of competing for space on those waves.”

Semuels reported on our bad cell service and found that there aren’t many ways to improve it. “The only solution is to build more cellphone towers,” she said. “And that’s not even really a solution because nobody really wants a cellphone tower in their backyard or in their kids’ school. Or really anywhere.”

To hear Semuels’ interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, use the media player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:41 PM PST
27:35
8:10 AM PST
1:05
7:58 AM PST
9:16
3:00 AM PST
26:07
2:59 AM PST
12:27
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Dec 7, 2023
35:18
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary
What it takes to work in America
What it takes to work in America
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.