How one massive Chinese company rattled the U.S. stock market
Sep 21, 2021

Plus: A moratorium on dropping insurance for California homeowners in fire-prone areas and a housekeeper's job struggles.

Segments From this episode

Why is Evergrande shaking markets?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 21, 2021
The Chinese property developer is "potentially representative of a much broader set of problems across China's real estate sector," one expert says.
A woman drives her motorbike at the façade of an Evergrande housing complex in southeastern China on Sept. 16. The company is some $300 billion in debt.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
The “power and the curse” of high-frequency data

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 21, 2021
Employee timecard data can hint at what’s happening in the labor market in real time, but drawing conclusions takes nuance.
A waiter works in a nearly empty restaurant in New York. Among the businesses tracked by Homebase, which makes employee scheduling and timecard software, the number of employees working has declined over the past two months.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
"Location, location, location" still applies if you're in the market for a new house

by Amy Scott
Sep 21, 2021
Shortages of building materials vary by state, so more new homes are being built in some regions than others.
Location is playing a role in both the pace of building and the availability of supplies and labor for new homes.
Mark Evans via Getty Images
California orders insurers not to drop homeowners in wildfire-prone areas

by Samantha Fields
Sep 21, 2021
With the risk of wildfire rising, it's become harder for some homeowners to find coverage.
A table and chairs remain in front of a Greenville, California, home destroyed by the Dixie Fire. State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara wants insurers to reward residents who mitigate fire risk.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
My Economy

After 18 months, hotel housekeeper still doesn't have her job back

by Andie Corban
Sep 21, 2021
Changes in the hotel industry are affecting Hawaii housekeeper Mary Taboniar, a single mom.
"I hope that the hotel will bring us back to work," says Mary Taboniar. "I'm hoping for a normal life again."
Courtesy Mary Taboniar
Back to Business

What's happened to the lunch places in office neighborhoods?

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 21, 2021
More than 18 months into the pandemic, Marketplace's Marielle Segarra checks in with restaurants usually dependent on office workers.
A restaurant employee looks at empty tables on Aug. 21, in Southampton, New York. The pandemic has continued to be hard on some restaurants and cafés dependent on lunch crowds.
Stephanie Keith via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
1972 Broken Social Scene
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
What Can We Do? (feat. Nate Dogg) Anderson .Paak, Nate Dogg
Bubblegum Kk Baoluu
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

