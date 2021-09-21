How one massive Chinese company rattled the U.S. stock market
Plus: A moratorium on dropping insurance for California homeowners in fire-prone areas and a housekeeper's job struggles.
Why is Evergrande shaking markets?
The Chinese property developer is "potentially representative of a much broader set of problems across China's real estate sector," one expert says.
The “power and the curse” of high-frequency data
Employee timecard data can hint at what’s happening in the labor market in real time, but drawing conclusions takes nuance.
"Location, location, location" still applies if you're in the market for a new house
Shortages of building materials vary by state, so more new homes are being built in some regions than others.
California orders insurers not to drop homeowners in wildfire-prone areas
With the risk of wildfire rising, it's become harder for some homeowners to find coverage.
After 18 months, hotel housekeeper still doesn't have her job back
Changes in the hotel industry are affecting Hawaii housekeeper Mary Taboniar, a single mom.
What's happened to the lunch places in office neighborhoods?
More than 18 months into the pandemic, Marketplace's Marielle Segarra checks in with restaurants usually dependent on office workers.
