Jun 3, 2020
How communities rebuild after protests
Plus, why black women entrepreneurs are missing out on startup funding and a conversation with the director of "Do Not Resist."
Stories From this episode
Inequities in venture capital hinder founders of color well beyond seed funding
They don’t just have a harder time getting initial funding. They also get less of it.
Federal Reserve loan program targets mid-size businesses
The loans will be bigger than those from the Paycheck Protection Program — and they can't be forgiven.
China's forced-out workers
Chinese workers complain that shortened hours or being told to resign are layoffs by another name.
Music from the episode
The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Gaye
Noche Juan Rios
More Today Than Yesterday - Instrumental Charles Earland
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
