How communities rebuild after protests
Jun 3, 2020

How communities rebuild after protests

Plus, why black women entrepreneurs are missing out on startup funding and a conversation with the director of "Do Not Resist."

Race and Economy

Inequities in venture capital hinder founders of color well beyond seed funding

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 3, 2020
They don’t just have a harder time getting initial funding. They also get less of it.
Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton (right) speaks on a panel. Backstage invests in founders of color, women and LGBTQ entrepreneurs.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Revolt
COVID-19

Federal Reserve loan program targets mid-size businesses

by Justin Ho
Jun 3, 2020
The loans will be bigger than those from the Paycheck Protection Program — and they can't be forgiven.
A worker restocks groceries at a supermarket in Brooklyn in March. The Main Street Lending Program offers loans that would likely be hard for businesses like grocers or cafes to pay back.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
China's forced-out workers

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 3, 2020
Chinese workers complain that shortened hours or being told to resign are layoffs by another name.
Masked workers labor at a factory in China.
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
