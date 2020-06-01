COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How bail activism works
Jun 1, 2020

How bail activism works

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Activists call for cuts to police budgets, the U.S.-China trade war has continued during the pandemic and the long recovery communities face after protests.

Stories From this episode

Donations

The Minnesota Freedom Fund raises donations to bail out protesters

by Janet Nguyen and Jasmine Garsd
Jun 1, 2020
The organization has been fighting against the concept of cash bail.
A memorial is left for George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died on Monday after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck.
Kerem YucelL/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Activists propose reforming policing by cutting budgets

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 1, 2020
In a lot of cities, policing eats up a big chunk of the general fund.
Police block a road in Minneapolis as protests against police brutality continue.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Economically, riots endure

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 1, 2020
While every moment of social upheaval is unique, history suggests long recovery periods for economies wracked by violent uprisings.
A worker cleans up a damaged bank Monday in Washington, D.C.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Trade showdown

Despite the pandemic, the trade war is still on

by Bennett Purser
Jun 1, 2020
Customs broker Gretchen Blough discusses how companies adapted to the coronavirus pandemic after navigating the conflict in U.S.-China commerce.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What can the government do to revitalize distressed neighborhoods?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 1, 2020
Politicians like to use tax incentives, but are they effective?
A boarded storefront with a graffiti plea to end shootings in west Baltimore in 2017. Baltimore benefited from funding through the Clinton administration's Empowerment Zones, but much of the city remains plagued with poverty.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The department that's helping the Fed look beyond the markets

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 1, 2020
Abigail Wozniak, director of the Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute at the Minneapolis Fed, discusses her department's role and our current economic situation.
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C. The Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute is part of the Federal Reserve System.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Piso 13 Frainstrumentos, Matiah, Pancho Pros
Light Cycle Yppah
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Daydream Believer The Monkees
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference