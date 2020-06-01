Jun 1, 2020
How bail activism works
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Activists call for cuts to police budgets, the U.S.-China trade war has continued during the pandemic and the long recovery communities face after protests.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
The Minnesota Freedom Fund raises donations to bail out protesters
The organization has been fighting against the concept of cash bail.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Activists propose reforming policing by cutting budgets
In a lot of cities, policing eats up a big chunk of the general fund.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Economically, riots endure
While every moment of social upheaval is unique, history suggests long recovery periods for economies wracked by violent uprisings.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Despite the pandemic, the trade war is still on
Customs broker Gretchen Blough discusses how companies adapted to the coronavirus pandemic after navigating the conflict in U.S.-China commerce.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What can the government do to revitalize distressed neighborhoods?
Politicians like to use tax incentives, but are they effective?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The department that's helping the Fed look beyond the markets
Abigail Wozniak, director of the Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute at the Minneapolis Fed, discusses her department's role and our current economic situation.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
Piso 13 Frainstrumentos, Matiah, Pancho Pros
Light Cycle Yppah
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Daydream Believer The Monkees
1977 Ana Tijoux
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.