Despite the pandemic, the trade war is still on

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered much of the global economy so far this year, but one thing it didn’t stop: the U.S.-China trade war. Tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports stayed in effect, and further trade negotiations were paused as the world fought the outbreak.

Gretchen Blough, customs broker (Photo courtesy of Blough)

Now, new reports say the Chinese government has ordered a stop to imports of U.S. agriculture, which the U.S. and China agreed to as part of the “phase one” trade deal back in January.

Today we hear from Gretchen Blough, a customs broker for Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania. She tells us how companies adapted to the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic after nearly two years of navigating the trade war.

“Our importers are still paying that extra 301 tariff, the 232 steel and aluminum tariff and the solar panel tariff,” Blough said. “But there have been a lot of exclusions granted in the past several months, most notably with the personal protective equipment.”

