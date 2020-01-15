Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The trade war isn't over

Jan 15, 2020
What the phase one deal means for one Iowa farmer

Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 15, 2020
An Iowa corn farm in 2015.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Agriculture was prominently featured in the phase one trade deal signed by the United States and China this morning. The deal promises that agricultural exports to China will increase by $32 billion over two years based on 2017 levels.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal called corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes, whose farm in Franklin County, Iowa, he visited last month. Hemmes spent the morning “glued to the TV” to learn details about the deal as it was signed.

“None of us farmers are running out like the president said and buying tractors and buying more land,” Hemmes said.

She said it will be difficult for her and farmers like her to regain the market share they lost to tariffs. China has started buying soybeans from other countries like Brazil.

“We’re all optimistically hopeful for all of this,” Hemmes said. “But that’s farming.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

