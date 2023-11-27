Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Global trade may be back on track
Nov 27, 2023

Global trade may be back on track

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The World Trade Organization says goods trade could reach pre-pandemic levels in the next year. Plus, the history of the indoor mall.

Segments From this episode

New construction homes are playing a bigger role in the housing market

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 27, 2023
New home sales fell 5.6% in October, but they're still up 18% over last year. And they make up a record share of total inventory.
Homebuyers may be able to find deals right now on new homes that began construction during the housing boom, says Redfin economist Daryl Fairweather.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Malls aren't dead. They're in transition.

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 27, 2023
The most successful malls are going back to their roots as multipurpose destinations, instead of just retail centers.
The Southdale Center in Edina, Minnesota, opened in1956 as a place where people could escape chilly winters and socialize without going downtown.
Simon.com via Wikimedia Commons
Retailers wielding holiday discounts as competitive weapon

by Savannah Maher
Nov 27, 2023
Instead of marking down items to clear inventory, retailers are using discounts to draw customers away from competitors.
Sales from post-Thanksgiving promotions could influence what the rest of the holiday shopping season looks like.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
There's a battery underneath your feet, and utilities want to use it

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 27, 2023
As the U.S. decarbonizes, it will need a lot more electricity. Geothermal energy networks may be a cost-effective part of the solution.
Underground geothermal pipes provide energy to ground source heat pumps, pictured above, which heat and cool buildings.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Global trade in goods seems set to pick up, WTO says

by Justin Ho
Nov 27, 2023
Demand for electric vehicles is a big driver of the revival.
Trade in auto parts and electronic components have picked up, the World Trade Organization says.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
Night School Bar offers college-level courses with a chaser

by Liz Schlemmer
Nov 27, 2023
At Night School Bar, there are no grades and no credit. Classes are pay-as-you-can. The listed cost is $320 per class, but students can pay as little as $10.
Night School Bar owner Lindsey Andrews (center) teaches a class on art and labor in the front classroom, while customers order drinks at the speakeasy at the back of the building.
Peyton Sickles
Music from the episode

Trick Question spring gang
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
garden Elijah Who
It's Only ODESZA, Zyra
Aconcagua Slumberville
Circles Post Malone
Ride With You Poolside, Ben Browning

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

