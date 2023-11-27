Global trade may be back on track
The World Trade Organization says goods trade could reach pre-pandemic levels in the next year. Plus, the history of the indoor mall.
Segments From this episode
New construction homes are playing a bigger role in the housing market
New home sales fell 5.6% in October, but they're still up 18% over last year. And they make up a record share of total inventory.
Malls aren't dead. They're in transition.
The most successful malls are going back to their roots as multipurpose destinations, instead of just retail centers.
Retailers wielding holiday discounts as competitive weapon
Instead of marking down items to clear inventory, retailers are using discounts to draw customers away from competitors.
There's a battery underneath your feet, and utilities want to use it
As the U.S. decarbonizes, it will need a lot more electricity. Geothermal energy networks may be a cost-effective part of the solution.
Global trade in goods seems set to pick up, WTO says
Demand for electric vehicles is a big driver of the revival.
Night School Bar offers college-level courses with a chaser
At Night School Bar, there are no grades and no credit. Classes are pay-as-you-can. The listed cost is $320 per class, but students can pay as little as $10.
