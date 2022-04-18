Get ready for clogged supply chains when China’s COVID lockdowns end
Also on today's program: A dive into the history of privacy protections in the U.S., and a New York accountant preps for Tax Day.
More supply chain woes likely when China eases its COVID lockdowns
Goods sitting idle in warehouses or containers will head to the U.S., though many companies have adapted to shortages.
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands
The move shows the president is trying to bring down prices, but he also appears to be going back on his word to curb oil and gas production.
Biden requires infrastructure bill's materials made in U.S., with exceptions
U.S. industry doesn't produce enough of the materials, such as steel, to satisfy the need, so this may be more of an aspiration than a policy.
What are stablecoins, and why are regulators worried about them?
The cryptocurrencies — pegged to "real" currencies that aren't supposed to fluctuate in value — are the bedrock of the crypto economy.
How taxing is Tax Day for an accountant?
Today, we check in with Michael Durant, a New York-based tax accountant, who chats about the final days leading up to today’s federal filing deadline.
How a pair of tights contributed to legal protections for privacy in the U.S.
In a new book, legal historian Amy Gajda explores the origins of the “right to privacy.” A daring moment in a Broadway show is part of the story.
Aminals Baths
Just Jammin' Gramatik
Ghostwriter RJD2
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer