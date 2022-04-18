Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Get ready for clogged supply chains when China’s COVID lockdowns end
Apr 18, 2022

Get ready for clogged supply chains when China's COVID lockdowns end

Also on today's program: A dive into the history of privacy protections in the U.S., and a New York accountant preps for Tax Day.

Segments From this episode

More supply chain woes likely when China eases its COVID lockdowns

by Justin Ho
Apr 18, 2022
Goods sitting idle in warehouses or containers will head to the U.S., though many companies have adapted to shortages.
China's most recent lockdowns have reduced shipments and eased the stress on tight supply chains, but sooner or later, high volumes of goods will flow again.
Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands

by Andy Uhler
Apr 18, 2022
The move shows the president is trying to bring down prices, but he also appears to be going back on his word to curb oil and gas production.
It may take six months to a year before any oil is produced from new leases on federal lands. Above, pump jacks in California.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Biden requires infrastructure bill's materials made in U.S., with exceptions

by Lily Jamali
Apr 18, 2022
U.S. industry doesn't produce enough of the materials, such as steel, to satisfy the need, so this may be more of an aspiration than a policy.
Biden is calling for materials funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill to be sourced domestically, but that's easier said than done.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What are stablecoins, and why are regulators worried about them?

by Matt Levin
Apr 18, 2022
The cryptocurrencies — pegged to "real" currencies that aren't supposed to fluctuate in value — are the bedrock of the crypto economy.
Stablecoins are involved in roughly 80% of crytpocurrency trading and lending transactions and aren't supposed to fluctuate in value. But the Treasury Department is concerned about the potential for a stablecoin run.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
How taxing is Tax Day for an accountant?

Today, we check in with Michael Durant, a New York-based tax accountant, who chats about the final days leading up to today’s federal filing deadline.
Shelf Life

How a pair of tights contributed to legal protections for privacy in the U.S.

by Amy Gajda
Apr 18, 2022
In a new book, legal historian Amy Gajda explores the origins of the “right to privacy.” A daring moment in a Broadway show is part of the story.
U.S. courts have balanced individual privacy rights with the public’s right to know. In a new book, Tulane law professor and former journalist Amy Gajda examines the strength of those rights today.
Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images
