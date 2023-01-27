My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

A glass half full/glass half empty GDP report
Jan 26, 2023

A glass half full/glass half empty GDP report

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We're diving into the good and bad news of today's GDP report. Plus, canceled housing contracts help sink new home sales.

Segments From this episode

Are the latest GDP numbers good news? It depends on how you look at them.

by Mitchell Hartman and Justin Ho
Jan 26, 2023
The economy grew, but not as much as expected. Some parts of the economy are slowing, but not as much as expected.
An increase in business inventories helped boost economic activity last quarter. But whether that's positive or negative depends on whom you ask.
George Frey/Getty Images
Inside the hectic post-holiday "returns season" at a Costco warehouse

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 26, 2023
A good portion never make it back to store shelves.
Costco is famous for its return policy: unlimited returns despite condition or purchase date, with some exceptions.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Remote workers increase demand for co-working spaces

by Daisy Palacios
Jan 26, 2023
"We've had a huge increase in co-working memberships and demand for that, as well as meeting room rentals," said Audrey Hoyt, co-owner of The Pioneer Collective.
Audrey Hoyt and her husband started their business, The Pioneer Collective, seven years ago.
Courtesy Audrey Hoyt
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts

by Amy Scott
Jan 26, 2023
They're down about 26% compared to a year ago.
When buyers back out of contracts, that can slow down construction of new homes, said Clint Mitchell, CEO of Estridge Homes in Indianapolis.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
New index gets a "more real-time view" of rent inflation

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 26, 2023
Housing is one of the biggest parts of inflation, but current metrics lag by about a year. The new tenant repeat rent index aims to change that.
A new index measures rent inflation by tracking new leases.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Green Eyes Arlo Parks
Samui Sunrise Saib
Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) Erykah Badu, Common
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Izzo (H.O.V.A.) Jay-Z

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Inside the hectic post-holiday "returns season" at a Costco warehouse
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts
Are the latest GDP numbers good news? It depends on how you look at them.
