A glass half full/glass half empty GDP report
We're diving into the good and bad news of today's GDP report. Plus, canceled housing contracts help sink new home sales.
Segments From this episode
Are the latest GDP numbers good news? It depends on how you look at them.
The economy grew, but not as much as expected. Some parts of the economy are slowing, but not as much as expected.
Inside the hectic post-holiday "returns season" at a Costco warehouse
A good portion never make it back to store shelves.
Remote workers increase demand for co-working spaces
"We've had a huge increase in co-working memberships and demand for that, as well as meeting room rentals," said Audrey Hoyt, co-owner of The Pioneer Collective.
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts
They're down about 26% compared to a year ago.
New index gets a "more real-time view" of rent inflation
Housing is one of the biggest parts of inflation, but current metrics lag by about a year. The new tenant repeat rent index aims to change that.
Music from the episode
Green Eyes Arlo Parks
Samui Sunrise Saib
Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) Erykah Badu, Common
Abstract Poetic DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
Izzo (H.O.V.A.) Jay-Z
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer