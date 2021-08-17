For hospitals, COVID surges mean staff and bed shortages yet again
Also on today's show: how countries might do business with the Taliban, the efficacy of carbon offsets for air travel and why the number of women in the construction trades remains small.
COVID surge might not be the main factor in retail sales drop
The obvious explanation for July's 1.1% dip would be the coronavirus delta variant. Not so fast; inflation may also be a culprit.
Cutting the Taliban off from global trade could be a tall order
The U.S. has already frozen Afghan assets in this country.
Hospitals are short-staffed and running out of beds. Again.
With COVID-19 cases rising, at least a few hospitals in almost every state are dealing with critical staffing shortages, including nurses and custodians.
Emissions offsets ease travel guilt, but do they reduce carbon footprints?
The voluntary carbon offsets market is unregulated, with no standard pricing. And offsets may not deliver what they promise.
Where are all the construction tradeswomen?
Despite steady progress toward gender equality in other fields, women still make up only a small percentage of construction workers.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer