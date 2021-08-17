Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
For hospitals, COVID surges mean staff and bed shortages yet again
Aug 17, 2021

Also on today's show: how countries might do business with the Taliban, the efficacy of carbon offsets for air travel and why the number of women in the construction trades remains small.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

COVID surge might not be the main factor in retail sales drop

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 17, 2021
The obvious explanation for July's 1.1% dip would be the coronavirus delta variant. Not so fast; inflation may also be a culprit.
Despite consumer purchases being down 1.1% last month, they were still nearly 16% higher than in July 2020.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works
Cutting the Taliban off from global trade could be a tall order

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 17, 2021
The U.S. has already frozen Afghan assets in this country.
Pedestrians pass Afghanistan's Kabul Bank in 2010. The Taliban, which have retaken control of the country, remain under long-standing U.S. financial sanctions.
Shah Marai/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Hospitals are short-staffed and running out of beds. Again.

by Samantha Fields
Aug 17, 2021
With COVID-19 cases rising, at least a few hospitals in almost every state are dealing with critical staffing shortages, including nurses and custodians.
Nurses care for COVID-19 patients in a makeshift ICU at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, in January. Some seven months later, hospitals are once again running out of ICU beds.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Emissions offsets ease travel guilt, but do they reduce carbon footprints?

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 17, 2021
The voluntary carbon offsets market is unregulated, with no standard pricing. And offsets may not deliver what they promise.
Though eco-conscious flyers may pay to offset their emissions, experts say a better way to reduce your carbon footprint is to fly or drive less.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Where are all the construction tradeswomen?

by Jill Replogle
Aug 17, 2021
Despite steady progress toward gender equality in other fields, women still make up only a small percentage of construction workers.
Melissa Delgado, left, and Rebecca Gollnick-Starr practice the proper way to hand off a hammer on a jobsite. Both are in the pre-apprenticeship program at Women In Non Traditional Employment Roles.
Jill Replogle
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Occasional Magic Yppah
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Airplanes (feat. Hayley Williams of Paramore) B.o.B, Hayley Williams
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
