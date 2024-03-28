Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Feelings versus facts
Mar 28, 2024

Feelings versus facts

Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images
Sometimes, it doesn't matter what the numbers say if voters believe something else. Plus, clearing the wreckage of the felled Baltimore bridge will be dangerous and difficult.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

