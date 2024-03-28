Buying candy from a vending machine is usually a thoughtless process, but the automated contraption filled with sweets and snacks has been a viable side hustle for some. Some vendors make hundreds of dollars a month.

“Many people were enthusiastic about vending machines as a way of making money, and it’s going great for them,” said Joe Pinsker, a personal finance reporter at The Wall Street Journal. “But there are plenty of other people who have really struggled with this.”

Those challenges include finding a good location for the machine, moving the 800-pound machine around and turning a profit after stocking it with snacks and upkeep expenses, Pinsker found in his reporting.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talked with Pinsker about the emerging side hustle of vending machines along with the successes and pitfalls that it brings. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.