Fasten your seatbelts, folks
The soft landing the Federal Reserve hopes for the economy appears increasingly out of reach. Plus, a battle over water rights in Nevada.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Politico about the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the state of global financial conditions.
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers.
The price of natural gas on U.S. futures markets has been falling, and we've been storing large amounts. That may come in handy this winter.
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
Growers agreed to a plan that requires all irrigators to reduce their water use over time, instead of using a senior water rights strategy.
Alcohol alternatives are everywhere, with a pour for every (non)drinker
Budweiser is using its Qatar World Cup sponsorship to market its nonalcoholic beer. But the market for sober beverages is growing.
In a more competitive environment, where is streaming content headed?
Netflix may be moving away from spending lavishly on talent to build its brand, but the demand for the content is still there.
How are booksellers doing after last year's supply chain snags?
Backlogs hurt the holiday sales season in 2021. In some cases, shops still have to tell customers to wait for their favorite reads.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer