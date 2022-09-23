Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Fasten your seatbelts, folks
Sep 23, 2022

Fasten your seatbelts, folks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The soft landing the Federal Reserve hopes for the economy appears increasingly out of reach. Plus, a battle over water rights in Nevada.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Politico about the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and the state of global financial conditions.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers.

by Justin Ho
Sep 23, 2022
The price of natural gas on U.S. futures markets has been falling, and we've been storing large amounts. That may come in handy this winter.
Natural gas production has been boosted by strong prices. Above, gas is flared off in Stanton, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity

by Kaleb Roedel
Sep 23, 2022
Growers agreed to a plan that requires all irrigators to reduce their water use over time, instead of using a senior water rights strategy.
Marty Plaskett, a hay farmer in Diamond Valley, Nevada, stands near one of the irrigation pivots that waters his alfalfa field.
Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Alcohol alternatives are everywhere, with a pour for every (non)drinker

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 23, 2022
Budweiser is using its Qatar World Cup sponsorship to market its nonalcoholic beer. But the market for sober beverages is growing.
Above, cans of nonalcoholic beer come off the production line at a brewery in Stratford, Connecticut.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In a more competitive environment, where is streaming content headed?

by Matt Levin
Sep 23, 2022
Netflix may be moving away from spending lavishly on talent to build its brand, but the demand for the content is still there.
Cast members of Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" gather for a panel. Netflix signed a nine-figure deal with showrunner Shonda Rhimes in 2017.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How are booksellers doing after last year's supply chain snags?

by Savannah Maher
Sep 23, 2022
Backlogs hurt the holiday sales season in 2021. In some cases, shops still have to tell customers to wait for their favorite reads.
Last year, some books pegged to the holiday season didn't make it to the shelves in time for the shopping rush.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 PM PDT
23:30
3:34 PM PDT
26:49
1:56 PM PDT
1:50
7:39 AM PDT
6:43
2:41 AM PDT
8:13
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Alcohol alternatives are everywhere, with a pour for every (non)drinker
Alcohol alternatives are everywhere, with a pour for every (non)drinker
As Fed's "soft landing" gets harder, laid-off workers will have less of a safety net
As Fed's "soft landing" gets harder, laid-off workers will have less of a safety net
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers.
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That's good news for consumers.
Puerto Rico struggles with water for residents – again – in the wake of another hurricane
Puerto Rico struggles with water for residents – again – in the wake of another hurricane