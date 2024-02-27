Do modern-day starter homes exist?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Nowadays, real estate agents are pushing renovation potential and longevity of ownership. Plus, voters care more about inflation than economic policy.
Segments From this episode
Department stores like Macy's rely on an old shopping model. Can they change?
In the age of globalism and online shopping, the department store’s strength — as a place for everything — has became its weakness.
Are we finished with starter homes?
A staple of the American housing market, starter homes still exist. But these lower-priced residences look different and cost more now.
Why are so many CEOs heading for the exits?
"Companies were loath to let go of their leaders in the middle of a crisis," says Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer