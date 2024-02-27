Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Do modern-day starter homes exist?
Feb 27, 2024

Do modern-day starter homes exist?

halbergman/Getty Images
Nowadays, real estate agents are pushing renovation potential and longevity of ownership. Plus, voters care more about inflation than economic policy.

Segments From this episode

Department stores like Macy's rely on an old shopping model. Can they change?

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 27, 2024
In the age of globalism and online shopping, the department store’s strength — as a place for everything — has became its weakness.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Are we finished with starter homes?

by Matt Levin and Amy Scott
Feb 27, 2024
A staple of the American housing market, starter homes still exist. But these lower-priced residences look different and cost more now.
Starter homes are characterized by their lower cost, smaller scale and fun-size trappings, like a dining alcove instead of a dining room.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Why are so many CEOs heading for the exits?

by Henry Epp
Feb 27, 2024
"Companies were loath to let go of their leaders in the middle of a crisis," says Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Nearly 200 CEOs stepped down in January, and in all of 2023, over 1,900 headed for the exits, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reports.
gradyreese/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

