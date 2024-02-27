Wage growth is outpacing inflation, unemployment is low, inflation has plummeted since its peak in June 2022, and the economy seems to have averted a recession to get there. On top of that, productivity has also trended up over the last few years. There’s a lot to like in the economy right now, yet voters still feel pretty bad about it.

That could be a problem for Democrats.

“So for a really long time, liberals, people on the left, when they talked about what they wanted to see in the economy, this was basically it,” said Victoria Guida, economics reporter at Politico. “But people don’t like higher prices.”

Guida wrote about how high prices are affecting the politics around the economy. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her column.

