A June boom for inflation: Consumer price index comes in hot at 9.1%
Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors joins us to discuss the markets shortly after the June consumer price index came in higher than expected. Contingencies are making a comeback in the housing market. A study shows that people left big cities in record numbers during the pandemic.
Signs of a cooling housing market: The return of contract contingencies
Potential buyers are again asking for home inspections and contract clauses that let them back out of a home purchase without penalty if they're unable to get a mortgage.
