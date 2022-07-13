Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A June boom for inflation: Consumer price index comes in hot at 9.1%
Jul 13, 2022

A June boom for inflation: Consumer price index comes in hot at 9.1%

Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors joins us to discuss the markets shortly after the June consumer price index came in higher than expected. Contingencies are making a comeback in the housing market. A study shows that people left big cities in record numbers during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Signs of a cooling housing market: The return of contract contingencies

by Samantha Fields
Jul 13, 2022
Potential buyers are again asking for home inspections and contract clauses that let them back out of a home purchase without penalty if they're unable to get a mortgage.
The contingencies allow prospective home buyers to back out of a sale.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

