Demand for mortgages slumps, but it may be a while before prices do the same
Also on today's program: Supply chain snarls are far from over and wildfire season comes early.
The mortgage business has "come to a screeching halt"
Vivian Gueler of Pacific Trust Group said rising rates are slowing the housing market, but it could be months before prices fall.
Coal, the dirtiest of the fossil fuels, is in high demand
While coal is having a resurgence as a fuel source, the spike in its use may not last.
Wildfires in April signal growing costs of climate change
What to do when fuel for fires seems infinite, but resources to fight fires is decidedly finite?
This manufacturer sees little improvement in snarled global supply chains
“It’s the kind of stuff that keeps you awake at night,” said Teresa Asbury, a senior executive at the Legacy Cos.
