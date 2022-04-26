Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Demand for mortgages slumps, but it may be a while before prices do the same
Apr 26, 2022

Demand for mortgages slumps, but it may be a while before prices do the same

Also on today's program: Supply chain snarls are far from over and wildfire season comes early.

The mortgage business has "come to a screeching halt"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 26, 2022
Vivian Gueler of Pacific Trust Group said rising rates are slowing the housing market, but it could be months before prices fall.
"The market was just too crazy," said mortgage broker Vivian Gueler. "The low rates drove up too much business, too much demand — and the prices, ultimately."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Coal, the dirtiest of the fossil fuels, is in high demand

by Lily Jamali
Apr 26, 2022
While coal is having a resurgence as a fuel source, the spike in its use may not last.
People line up for ice cream in Cheswick, Pennsylvania, near a coal-burning power station. Existing coal plants in the U.S. are being used more, though that’s likely only temporary.
Jeff Swenson/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Wildfires in April signal growing costs of climate change

by Savannah Maher
Apr 26, 2022
What to do when fuel for fires seems infinite, but resources to fight fires is decidedly finite?
As the risk for wildfires rises, small cities struggle to find the resources to combat them.
Temporarily Unavailable

This manufacturer sees little improvement in snarled global supply chains

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 26, 2022
“It’s the kind of stuff that keeps you awake at night,” said Teresa Asbury, a senior executive at the Legacy Cos.
Pandemic lockdowns in China are stacking more challenges onto overloaded shipping networks.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
Higher Noble Oak
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Redbone Childish Gambino
Lowrider Yussef Kamaal
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

