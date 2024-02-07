Could AI be the next HR?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Seven in 10 workers worry maybe. Plus, Texas is an exception in the national housing shortage.
Segments From this episode
New York Community Bank's woes could signal trouble for other regional banks
A significant portion of NYCB's $252 million in losses last quarter came from losses on commercial real estate loans--a revenue source for other regional banks as well.
The federal government is investing in solar. Chinese companies are getting a share of it.
Chinese manufacturers are building solar panel factories on U.S. soil to avoid tariffs and garner subsidies, reports WSJ's Phred Dvorak.
Ford is losing money on electric vehicles, but saving money on emissions fines
For every electric F-150 it sells, it can sell up to 12 gas-powered models and comply with emissions rules. Those rules may be updated.
Amid a national housing shortage, Texas is an exception
"This market is just really wacky right now," says Houston-based broker LaTisha Grant.
Workers are worried about AI on the job, study shows
Seven in 10 U.S. workers say they’re “very” or “somewhat” concerned about employers using AI in HR decision-making, according to a Rutgers report.
It's the sweetest time of the year for this chocolate shop owner
Kristin Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, talks about how things are going in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.
Music from the episode
"Teenage Birdsong" Four Tet
"Horizon - Poolside Remix" Tycho, Poolside
"French Letter" J-Walk
"gogobebe" MAMAMOO
"Inside Out" Spoon
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer