Could AI be the next HR?
Feb 7, 2024

Could AI be the next HR?

peterhowell/Getty Images
Seven in 10 workers worry maybe. Plus, Texas is an exception in the national housing shortage.

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

New York Community Bank's woes could signal trouble for other regional banks

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 7, 2024
A significant portion of NYCB's $252 million in losses last quarter came from losses on commercial real estate loans--a revenue source for other regional banks as well.
Last year, NYCB acquired Signature Bank after it failed. Almost a year later, the New York-based bank was given a junk credit rating by Moody's.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The federal government is investing in solar. Chinese companies are getting a share of it.

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 7, 2024
Chinese manufacturers are building solar panel factories on U.S. soil to avoid tariffs and garner subsidies, reports WSJ's Phred Dvorak.
Subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act are meant to offset some of the costs of manufacturing solar panels in the United States.
Rodrigo Arangua/AFP via Getty Images
Ford is losing money on electric vehicles, but saving money on emissions fines

by Henry Epp
Feb 7, 2024
For every electric F-150 it sells, it can sell up to 12 gas-powered models and comply with emissions rules. Those rules may be updated.
Ford's electric F-150 Lightning in production. Environmental regulations allow car companies to make few EVs and many gas-powered vehicles, but those rules may be updated.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Amid a national housing shortage, Texas is an exception

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Feb 7, 2024
"This market is just really wacky right now," says Houston-based broker LaTisha Grant.
The number of homes for sale in Texas has more than doubled from its low during the pandemic.
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Workers are worried about AI on the job, study shows

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 7, 2024
Seven in 10 U.S. workers say they’re “very” or “somewhat” concerned about employers using AI in HR decision-making, according to a Rutgers report.
Some workers are worried AI will make their jobs obsolete. Others have concerns about AI's role in hiring and firing decisions.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
It's the sweetest time of the year for this chocolate shop owner

by Sean McHenry

Kristin Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, talks about how things are going in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

