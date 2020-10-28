Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Coronavirus cases go up, the market goes down
Oct 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases go up, the market goes down

Plus: the Section 230 hearing, Crocs' pandemic comeback and who pays for a recount?

Segments From this episode

In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment

by Erika Beras
Oct 28, 2020
The footwear brand has seen an uptick in sales during the pandemic, and has capitalized on branding collaborations.
A sample of Crocs shoes on display in a midtown New York City shoe store in February 2007.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Senators grill tech CEOs as both parties fault internet content policies

by Scott Tong
Oct 28, 2020
Legislation to tighten the oversight of internet content may be coming.
Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images
Keep this in mind when you read Thursday’s GDP report

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 28, 2020
The number is going to be “annualized.”
The third-quarter GDP report is expected to show record-breaking growth, but that's not the whole story.
Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Oct 28, 2020
Refugee resettlement is dropping in Erie, Pennsylvania, affecting its economy.
Dylanna Jackson is a director of a resettlement program in Erie. 
Maitham Basha-Agha/Marketplace
As companies like Boeing go, so goes the U.S. economy

by Andy Uhler
Oct 28, 2020
What's happening to Boeing shows a ripple effect that impacts its thousands of suppliers.
Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 is rolled out for the media at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, in 2017.
Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images
S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns

by Associated Press
Oct 28, 2020
Surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threaten more business shutdowns.
March 9, 2020, New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Can the internet help you become a better person?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 28, 2020
On a provocative Reddit forum, millions of strangers can weigh in on questions of right and wrong.
A Reddit forum presents moral questions from people's lives. Strangers post their judgments, which can provide life lessons. Or not.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Who pays for election recounts?

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 28, 2020
Rules vary by state in terms of whether taxpayers or candidates have to foot the bill for a recount in a close race.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
