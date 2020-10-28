Oct 28, 2020
Coronavirus cases go up, the market goes down
Plus: the Section 230 hearing, Crocs' pandemic comeback and who pays for a recount?
In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment
The footwear brand has seen an uptick in sales during the pandemic, and has capitalized on branding collaborations.
Senators grill tech CEOs as both parties fault internet content policies
Legislation to tighten the oversight of internet content may be coming.
Keep this in mind when you read Thursday’s GDP report
The number is going to be “annualized.”
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town
Refugee resettlement is dropping in Erie, Pennsylvania, affecting its economy.
As companies like Boeing go, so goes the U.S. economy
What's happening to Boeing shows a ripple effect that impacts its thousands of suppliers.
S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns
Surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threaten more business shutdowns.
Can the internet help you become a better person?
On a provocative Reddit forum, millions of strangers can weigh in on questions of right and wrong.
Who pays for election recounts?
Rules vary by state in terms of whether taxpayers or candidates have to foot the bill for a recount in a close race.
