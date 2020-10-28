In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment

Crocs went through a rough patch during the Great Recession, but a few years ago, they became popular again. They were also a punchline, like in this 2016 Saturday Night Live skit.

Now during the pandemic, people post their Croc collections online, and teens are wearing them to virtual prom.

Then, there are celebrities.

That enthusiasm, along with Croc collaborations with musicians and brands like Vera Bradley and KFC, have led to an increase in sales during the pandemic.

Daniel McCarthy, a marketing professor at Emory University, said the brand’s newer popularity is a combination of “some clever influencer marketing that they’ve done as well as apparently just being comfortable.”

Comfortable matters because so many of us are spending more time at home. But style matters too, said Laticha Brown, a management professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“Yes, I’m home but I want something that’s new and different,” she said.

The shoes are also popular with people who aren’t staying home, such as those who work in the medical field. Earlier this year, the company donated more than 800,000 shoes to health care workers.

Sam Poser, an analyst with Susquehanna, said it was a good marketing move.

“It was also very authentic to the way the product was being used,” he said.

And right now, Poser said Crocs and other footwear brands that sell comfort are selling as well.