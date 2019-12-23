Behind LA’s fast fashion, factory workers go unpaid

Fashion Nova, the widely-known fast fashion brand, got famous on Instagram with the help of celebrities, influencers and high-profile collaborations. The expensive-looking, but affordable clothes are in such high demand, the company releases nearly 1,000 new items a week.

But an article in the New York Times uncovers the workers behind the clothes, many of whom are making only a few dollars an hour at factories in Los Angeles, California. Several Department of Labor investigations have looked at these third-party factories. Natalie Kitroeff covers business for the New York Times. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the fast fashion industry and these labor practices.

“It’s not something retailers feel a ton of accountability for, both legally but also with their consumers,” Kitroeff said. “When you think about what people want when they go online to buy something, it’s often to pay as little as possible.”

Related Stories