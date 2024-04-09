Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Copper prices are climbing
Apr 9, 2024

Copper prices are climbing

Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
As demand soars, the metal's futures are at the highest levels in nearly two years. Plus, what a federal shutdown would mean for tribal nations.

Segments From this episode

The price of copper has been rising. That's good news for the economy.

by Henry Epp
Apr 9, 2024
Until the price rises so much it causes inflation, anyway.
Copper is used in many things, from, power lines and vehicles to wind turbines and EV batteries.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
How landlords and tenants are reacting to a changing rental market

by Matt Levin
Apr 9, 2024
The market is seeing a return of concessions and incentives for renters as demand cools in many parts of the nation.
Nationally, about 1 in 3 rental listings on Zillow offer concessions, like a month of free rent or parking.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
This small business owner's sales are up thanks to a surge in collectors

by Sean McHenry

Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, describes how business is going.

In Indian Country, federal budget dysfunction takes a toll

by Savannah Maher
Apr 9, 2024
A long, drawn out budget cycle marked by stopgap spending and the threat of a shutdown takes a toll, says Justin Barrett, treasurer of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. 
Participants line up to check in for the first day of the 2024 Reservation Economic Summit. Just two days earlier, Congress passed the first of two packages to fund the government — including many services to Native nations — through September.
Courtesy NCAIED
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The loss of Baltimore's bridge has snarled traffic. How do commuters cope?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 9, 2024
Previously, 30,000 cars and trucks would traverse the Francis Scott Key daily. Now all those vehicles have to find other routes.
About 30,000 vehicles used to travel the Key Bridge every day. Now all those cars and trucks have to find other routes.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
