Copper prices are climbing
As demand soars, the metal's futures are at the highest levels in nearly two years. Plus, what a federal shutdown would mean for tribal nations.
The price of copper has been rising. That's good news for the economy.
Until the price rises so much it causes inflation, anyway.
How landlords and tenants are reacting to a changing rental market
The market is seeing a return of concessions and incentives for renters as demand cools in many parts of the nation.
This small business owner's sales are up thanks to a surge in collectors
Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, describes how business is going.
In Indian Country, federal budget dysfunction takes a toll
A long, drawn out budget cycle marked by stopgap spending and the threat of a shutdown takes a toll, says Justin Barrett, treasurer of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.
The loss of Baltimore's bridge has snarled traffic. How do commuters cope?
Previously, 30,000 cars and trucks would traverse the Francis Scott Key daily. Now all those vehicles have to find other routes.
