Consumers are feeling Scrooge-y about the economy. Will they spend less for the holidays?
Nov 10, 2023

Consumers are feeling Scrooge-y about the economy. Will they spend less for the holidays?

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
It's hard to say, since sentiment about economic conditions doesn't line up with spending like it used to. Plus, a bond yield mystery.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace: host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about how the markets are reacting to the Federal Reserves’s messaging, the economic relationship between the U.S. and China, and the potential for a government shutdown.

Ringing in the holiday season with consumer sentiment at a 6-month low

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 10, 2023
The latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan shows that sentiment dropped for the fourth straight month.
Through lockdowns and supply chain snarls, inflation and interest rate hikes, consumer spending has remained resilient.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Why are long-term bond yields so high? Even Jerome Powell wants to know

by Justin Ho
Nov 10, 2023
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that we “don’t really know” why long-term bond yields have been going up.
Hasn't Powell been listening to "Marketplace?"
Alex Wong/Getty Images
How a delayed farm bill would affect the agriculture sector

by Savannah Maher
Nov 10, 2023
If an extension or replacement bill isn't passed by the new year, there could be major consequences for farmers and consumers.
The farm bill was last updated in 2018. It's more expensive to grow food now, but the legislation doesn't reflect those changes.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why is it so hard for community college students to transfer credits to 4-year institutions?

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 10, 2023
The Department of Education says institutions need to talk to each other about how to make credits transfer.
"Sometimes you have a cultural reluctance to accept community college courses as being identical to what was taught at the university," says James Kvaal, undersecretary for the Department of Education. 
skynesher/Getty Images
For this recent grad, breaking into entertainment is all about the (comedic) timing

by Sean McHenry

Troy Cwynar, who graduated from Ohio State University last summer, was planning to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in animation, but decided to hold off due to film industry strikes. Now, he wants to make another go.

Music from the episode

Heart of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Superstition Future TOPS
Tej The So Ons
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

