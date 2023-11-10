Consumers are feeling Scrooge-y about the economy. Will they spend less for the holidays?
It's hard to say, since sentiment about economic conditions doesn't line up with spending like it used to. Plus, a bond yield mystery.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace: host Kai Ryssdal talks with Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about how the markets are reacting to the Federal Reserves’s messaging, the economic relationship between the U.S. and China, and the potential for a government shutdown.
Ringing in the holiday season with consumer sentiment at a 6-month low
The latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan shows that sentiment dropped for the fourth straight month.
Why are long-term bond yields so high? Even Jerome Powell wants to know
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that we “don’t really know” why long-term bond yields have been going up.
How a delayed farm bill would affect the agriculture sector
If an extension or replacement bill isn't passed by the new year, there could be major consequences for farmers and consumers.
Why is it so hard for community college students to transfer credits to 4-year institutions?
The Department of Education says institutions need to talk to each other about how to make credits transfer.
For this recent grad, breaking into entertainment is all about the (comedic) timing
Troy Cwynar, who graduated from Ohio State University last summer, was planning to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in animation, but decided to hold off due to film industry strikes. Now, he wants to make another go.
Music from the episode
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Superstition Future TOPS
Tej The So Ons
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer