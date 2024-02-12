Cons-oil-idation
Why do oil producers keep merging? Plus, nearly a year after regional bank troubles, small businesses are less nervous about their accounts.
Segments From this episode
Diamondback and Endeavor merger continues the trend of bigger, fewer oil companies
Publicly held Diamondback Energy is buying privately held oil driller Endeavor Energy Resources, creating a company worth $50 billion.
A year after the banking crisis, many small businesses are less worried about their deposits
Business owners have taken steps to protect their cash since three regional banks failed last year.
Viewers lament Super Bowl video lags. Can streaming really handle big scale live events?
According to consumer-reported incidents on the website DownDetector, issues with the Paramount+ app spiked during pre-game coverage and continued throughout the bowl. Paramount+ says that only a small number of users were affected.
When driverless cars are attacked, who's the target?
Some observers think they are a proxy for Big Tech.
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
Quinceañeras bring Latino families together to celebrate a young woman’s 15th birthday. They're getting more lavish — and more costly.
Music from the episode
"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" Destroyer
"Linger" The Cranberries
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"Sin Rumbo" Panoptica Orchestra
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer