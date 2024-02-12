National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Cons-oil-idation
Feb 12, 2024

Cons-oil-idation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why do oil producers keep merging? Plus, nearly a year after regional bank troubles, small businesses are less nervous about their accounts.

Segments From this episode

Diamondback and Endeavor merger continues the trend of bigger, fewer oil companies

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 12, 2024
Publicly held Diamondback Energy is buying privately held oil driller Endeavor Energy Resources, creating a company worth $50 billion.
There were more than $100 billion worth of oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the Permian Basin in 2023.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

A year after the banking crisis, many small businesses are less worried about their deposits

by Justin Ho
Feb 12, 2024
Business owners have taken steps to protect their cash since three regional banks failed last year.
Because the FDIC only insures deposits up to $250,000, some small business owners have spread their cash across different banks after last year's crisis.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Viewers lament Super Bowl video lags. Can streaming really handle big scale live events?

by Savannah Maher
Feb 12, 2024
According to consumer-reported incidents on the website DownDetector, issues with the Paramount+ app spiked during pre-game coverage and continued throughout the bowl. Paramount+ says that only a small number of users were affected.
These services weren’t built for livestreaming, and it can put pressure on their technical infrastructure. Above, Usher performs at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When driverless cars are attacked, who's the target?

by Matt Levin
Feb 12, 2024
Some observers think they are a proxy for Big Tech.
Robotaxis clogging traffic and being involved in high-profile accidents might stir resentment toward self-driving vehicles. But they might also be a symbol of Big Tech.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 12, 2024
Quinceañeras bring Latino families together to celebrate a young woman’s 15th birthday. They're getting more lavish — and more costly.
Kailey Cavazos models a dress at the Quince Expo 2024 in Houston. She remembers her quinceañera fondly, especially the song she wrote and sang for her father.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Music Save Me (One More Time)" Mocky
"Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" Destroyer
"Linger" The Cranberries
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"Sin Rumbo" Panoptica Orchestra

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:48 PM PST
29:41
2:34 PM PST
1:05
7:33 AM PST
8:38
2:59 AM PST
11:38
Feb 9, 2024
30:23
Feb 8, 2024
48:06
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season