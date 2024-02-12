National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more

Viewers lament Super Bowl video lags. Can streaming really handle big scale live events?

Savannah Maher Feb 12, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
These services weren’t built for livestreaming, and it can put pressure on their technical infrastructure. Above, Usher performs at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Viewers lament Super Bowl video lags. Can streaming really handle big scale live events?

Savannah Maher Feb 12, 2024
Heard on:
These services weren’t built for livestreaming, and it can put pressure on their technical infrastructure. Above, Usher performs at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Paramount+ gave cord-cutters an easy way to tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday. But the livestream left some viewers longing for the good old days of cable as extended buffering and crashes interrupted their feeds.

According to consumer-reported incidents on the website DownDetector, issues with the app spiked during pre-game coverage and continued throughout the bowl. Paramount+ says that only a small number of users were affected. But that streamer and its competitors are making big bets that live sports offerings will draw subscribers.

It’s easy to get grumpy about buffering when you’re watching your favorite show for the 100th time, never mind a highly anticipated live game.

During Usher’s halftime performance on Sunday, a group of watchers, including TikTok user sagi_luv08, were singing along when all of a sudden Ludacris froze, and the dreaded spinning buffer wheel appeared on screen. 

Ross Benes, an analyst with eMarketer, says those kinds of glitches are a real bummer, but the big streamers have come a long way on this front since, say, five years ago. 

“You would see a guy running and the screen would freeze and then, like, it’d reload and he’s 30 yards down the field,” said Benes.

Livestreaming is not what these services were built for. And especially when millions of people are watching at once, that puts pressure on their technical infrastructure, says Eric Sorensen with Parks Associates. 

“You know, when you think about bandwidth and bit-rate and acquiring enough data to provide a livestream,” it’s actually kind of a miracle there aren’t more disruptions, said Sorensen. 

But Sundus Alfi with Oxford Economics says subscribers are expecting a seamless viewing experience.

“It’s so easy to get frustrated these days with, um, a service just not getting something right,” said Alfi.

Ross Benes with eMarketer says streaming is a competitive market right now. 

“The audience isn’t going to follow and the advertisers aren’t going to pay to be in front of the audience if the viewing experience sucks,” he said.

Benes says streaming companies are hoping that sports and other live events will be the thing that makes their subscription a must have. 

But one bad livestream can sour their viewers.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:09 PM PST
15:01
3:48 PM PST
29:41
2:34 PM PST
1:05
7:33 AM PST
8:38
2:59 AM PST
11:38
Feb 8, 2024
48:06
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season