Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo drops in to talk infrastructure, chips and the care economy
Jul 15, 2021

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo drops in to talk infrastructure, chips and the care economy

Plus: Foreclosures, stadium litter and the state of the Chinese economy.

Segments From this episode

Lagging care economy "makes us uncompetitive," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 15, 2021
Raimondo discusses the infrastructure packages moving through Congress and the semiconductor chip shortage.
"If we're able to land the plane on these packages, it'll be a great day in America," says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the Biden administration's infrastructure plan.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc.
European Union may restrict British TV shows post-Brexit

by Stephen Beard
Jul 15, 2021
Britain’s departure from the 27-member bloc raises questions about the quantity of UK TV shows aired and streamed in continental Europe.
Following Brexit, the European Union may restrict the amount of British TV shows — like "Downton Abbey" — available in the EU. Above, visitors attend a 1920s themed event at Highclere Castle, the main set location of "Downton Abbey," in 2019.
Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
More pro sports teams look to reduce waste at games

by Emil Moffatt
Jul 15, 2021
Volunteers on the Atlanta Hawks' Zero Waste Squad help fans put compostable cups and plates and recyclable cans and bottles into the correct bins.
Sofi Armenakian is the Atlanta Hawks’ director of sustainability. The Hawks want to keep 90% of the waste from their games out of landfills through recycling and composting.
Emil Moffatt
China's economic slowdown hurts other nations too

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 15, 2021
China is the world's second-largest economy. Headwinds it encounters also blow globally.
The display shows the level of Hong Kong's Hang Seng stock index during a February trading session. China's economic growth fell in the second quarter but is still high by global standards.
Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images
Foreclosures are at a record low ... for now

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 15, 2021
But a CDC moratorium on foreclosures is set to end on July 31. Meanwhile, "seriously delinquent" mortgages have nearly doubled from last year.
While foreclosure rates are currently low, nearly 5% of homeowners have “seriously delinquent” unpaid mortgages. Above, the belongings of a person being evicted sit on the lawn in front of their Columbus, Ohio, home in March.
Stephen Zenner via Getty Images
