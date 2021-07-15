Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo drops in to talk infrastructure, chips and the care economy
Plus: Foreclosures, stadium litter and the state of the Chinese economy.
Segments From this episode
Lagging care economy "makes us uncompetitive," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says
Raimondo discusses the infrastructure packages moving through Congress and the semiconductor chip shortage.
European Union may restrict British TV shows post-Brexit
Britain’s departure from the 27-member bloc raises questions about the quantity of UK TV shows aired and streamed in continental Europe.
More pro sports teams look to reduce waste at games
Volunteers on the Atlanta Hawks' Zero Waste Squad help fans put compostable cups and plates and recyclable cans and bottles into the correct bins.
China's economic slowdown hurts other nations too
China is the world's second-largest economy. Headwinds it encounters also blow globally.
Foreclosures are at a record low ... for now
But a CDC moratorium on foreclosures is set to end on July 31. Meanwhile, "seriously delinquent" mortgages have nearly doubled from last year.
