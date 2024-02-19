Can we break out of the mortgage lock-in effect?
Current homeowners locked into low mortgage rates are hesitant to sell. That's keeping housing inventory low.
High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight
High interest rates and limited inventory are key factors in restricting affordability.
Despite problems in the Red Sea and Panama Canal, shipping costs are falling
Carriers are figuring out how to reduce risk and deal with disruptions caused by the Houthis' attacks and low water levels in shipping lanes.
Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore
Some steakhouses are changing their menus and venues to accommodate new consumer preferences.
Former climate researcher says switch to data science was an “adventure”
In an ever-changing job market, sometimes your career takes an unexpected turn. Data scientist Grace Kim says her career has been a “winding road with ups and downs.”
Federally funded electric buses are coming to a school near you
A new federal program is beginning to send electric school buses to schools across the country, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Early adopting districts weigh in on how the new buses are working so far.
British doctors seek jobs abroad amid discontent over NHS pay
As doctors prepare for another strike to protest their salaries and working conditions, some weigh opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.
