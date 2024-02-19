I've Always Wondered ...National DebtIsrael-Hamas WarMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Can we break out of the mortgage lock-in effect?
Feb 19, 2024

Can we break out of the mortgage lock-in effect?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David McNew/Getty Images
Current homeowners locked into low mortgage rates are hesitant to sell. That's keeping housing inventory low.

Segments From this episode

High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 19, 2024
High interest rates and limited inventory are key factors in restricting affordability.
The "mortgage lock-in effect" is part of what's keeping the inventory of homes on the market low right now.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Despite problems in the Red Sea and Panama Canal, shipping costs are falling

by Justin Ho
Feb 19, 2024
Carriers are figuring out how to reduce risk and deal with disruptions caused by the Houthis' attacks and low water levels in shipping lanes.
The international shipping industry appears to have been able to manage the risks posed by recent disruptions.
Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 19, 2024
Some steakhouses are changing their menus and venues to accommodate new consumer preferences.
Some people like going to steakhouses for the vibe or ambiance, not just the steaks, says journalist Alina Dizik.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Harv
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Former climate researcher says switch to data science was an “adventure”

by Richard Cunningham
Feb 19, 2024
In an ever-changing job market, sometimes your career takes an unexpected turn. Data scientist Grace Kim says her career has been a “winding road with ups and downs.”
iStock / Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federally funded electric buses are coming to a school near you

by Kate Grumke
Feb 19, 2024
A new federal program is beginning to send electric school buses to schools across the country, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Early adopting districts weigh in on how the new buses are working so far.
Eric Joiner, transportation supervisor for the Ralls County School District, shows reporters the computer that displays range, speed and energy output on an electric school bus on Nov. 20, 2023, in Center, Mo.
Tristen Rouse/St. Louis Public Radio
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

British doctors seek jobs abroad amid discontent over NHS pay

by Elizabeth Hotson
Feb 19, 2024
As doctors prepare for another strike to protest their salaries and working conditions, some weigh opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.
Junior doctors plan to go on strike Saturday, another in a series of work stoppages.
Guy Smallman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) - 2005 Remaster Talking Heads
Metamodernity Vansire
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Antarctica Blonde Maze
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:11 PM PST
28:19
6:46 AM PST
7:07
2:59 AM PST
7:09
Feb 16, 2024
23:52
Feb 16, 2024
1:05
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
A radio host walks into a nudist colony
Marketplace Morning Report
A radio host walks into a nudist colony
High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight
High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight
Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore
Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments