Former climate researcher says switch to data science was an "adventure"

Richard Cunningham Feb 19, 2024
My Economy

Richard Cunningham Feb 19, 2024

Richard Cunningham Feb 19, 2024
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Moving from job to job is becoming more normal in an ever-changing job market, especially among younger workers. According to a 2023 PwC survey, 26% of workers said they planned to quit their jobs within a year. 

While there are many reasons to change jobs, sometimes life just happens, and your career works out differently than expected. That was the case for Grace Kim, climate researcher turned data scientist, out in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Kim said she chose to switch after realizing the next step in her career involved large life changes. 

“I do miss being a climate researcher,” Kim says. “But thankfully, I don’t feel too far removed from it. There’s no one way to get from A to B.”

You can listen to her full story by clicking the media player above.

