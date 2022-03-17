Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📈 Invest in the journalism you rely on Donate now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can the Fed stick the landing?
Mar 17, 2022

Can the Fed stick the landing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Fed is hoping to raise interest rates enough to curb inflation without spawning a recession. Economists are mixed on whether it can.

Segments From this episode

Is a recession in the cards?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 17, 2022
Fed chief Powell called the risk of a recession “not particularly elevated." But some economists think he’s overly optimistic.
Economists' views on the likelihood of a recession are mixed while the Federal Reserve tries to navigate a challenging economic and geopolitical environment.   
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

2.6 million cars cut from global production forecast this year

by Samantha Fields
Mar 17, 2022
The war in Ukraine is already slowing production in ways automakers — and consumers — will feel in 2022 and beyond.
With multiple disruptions to the supply chain, the auto industry is set to take a production hit.
Jade Gao/ Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How will sanctions affect ordinary Russians? Iranians can provide some insight.

by Lily Jamali
Mar 17, 2022
Until the recent moves against Russia, Iran faced more sanctions than any country.
When it comes to the effects of international sanctions, everyday Iranians are experts.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

China walks a trade tightrope between Russia and the West

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 17, 2022
The Chinese government is opposed to sanctions against Russia and says it will continue to trade with it. But that is not easy in practice.
Though China relies on Russian oil, voluntary sanctions by Western companies could make it harder for China to get it. Above, a worker stands on pipes at an offshore oil in China's eastern Shandong province.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Netflix to test crackdown on freeloading viewers

by Savannah Maher
Mar 17, 2022
It's adding a small fee to accounts with extra users, focusing on Latin America. In a competitive industry, it has to tread lightly.
Netflix will charge accounts small monthly fees for users outside their households, focusing on Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Other streaming platforms will be watching how it plays out.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The marketing CEO trying to bridge the pay gap for Black influencers

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 17, 2022
Compensation in the influencer space is like the "wild, Wild West," says LaToya Shambo of Black Girl Digital. Her company wants to change that.
"I'm definitely seeing a lot of brands step up," says LaToya Shambo, CEO of Black Girl Digital.
Courtesy LaToya Shambo
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
No Room Madison McFerrin
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Dim Moss Of Aura
Inside Out Spoon
Do It Chloe x Halle
Mine Forever Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:15 PM PDT
15:25
4:34 PM PDT
27:28
1:55 PM PDT
1:50
7:52 AM PDT
9:19
2:17 AM PDT
6:14
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring