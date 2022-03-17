Can the Fed stick the landing?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed is hoping to raise interest rates enough to curb inflation without spawning a recession. Economists are mixed on whether it can.
Segments From this episode
Is a recession in the cards?
Fed chief Powell called the risk of a recession “not particularly elevated." But some economists think he’s overly optimistic.
2.6 million cars cut from global production forecast this year
The war in Ukraine is already slowing production in ways automakers — and consumers — will feel in 2022 and beyond.
How will sanctions affect ordinary Russians? Iranians can provide some insight.
Until the recent moves against Russia, Iran faced more sanctions than any country.
China walks a trade tightrope between Russia and the West
The Chinese government is opposed to sanctions against Russia and says it will continue to trade with it. But that is not easy in practice.
Netflix to test crackdown on freeloading viewers
It's adding a small fee to accounts with extra users, focusing on Latin America. In a competitive industry, it has to tread lightly.
The marketing CEO trying to bridge the pay gap for Black influencers
Compensation in the influencer space is like the "wild, Wild West," says LaToya Shambo of Black Girl Digital. Her company wants to change that.
Music from the episode
Tightrope Janelle Monáe
No Room Madison McFerrin
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Dim Moss Of Aura
Inside Out Spoon
Do It Chloe x Halle
Mine Forever Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer