Jun 10, 2020
Can researchers work on anything besides COVID-19?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Hollywood inequality past and present, and a recap of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Activists to Hollywood: Put your money where your mouth is and fund Black projects
Entertainment leaders have vocally supported protests demanding racial justice. But filmmakers of color have struggled.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
How one city provides public safety without a police department
As cities grapple with police budgets, Sunnyvale, California, could be a model for departments looking to change.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The history of Black stunt people's fight for equal opportunity in Hollywood
You can trace it back to the 1960s and the advent of the Black Stuntmen's Association.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Scientific research stopped for COVID-19. Now it's trying to get back into gear.
When the pandemic hit, scientists halted experiments and euthanized research animals. Now they're trying to pick up where they left off.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Challenges to performing arts mount with fall season uncertain
Fall season is usually a big money-maker for nonprofit arts companies. The pandemic is threatening that crucial revenue stream.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Starbucks is closing stores and shifting operations amid COVID-19
The coffee chain giant said it’s lost $3.2 billion in revenue since the onset of the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
Opendoors Jitwam
Confessions Sudan Archives
Different Now Chastity Belt
I Wanna Go Back Onra
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Sticky July Butcher Brown
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer