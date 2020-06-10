Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

ABOUT SHOW
Can researchers work on anything besides COVID-19?
Jun 10, 2020

Can researchers work on anything besides COVID-19?

Plus: Hollywood inequality past and present, and a recap of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Activists to Hollywood: Put your money where your mouth is and fund Black projects

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 10, 2020
Entertainment leaders have vocally supported protests demanding racial justice. But filmmakers of color have struggled.
Ava DuVernay's documentary "13th" highlighted racial inequality in the U.S., particularly in the justice system.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Race and Economy

How one city provides public safety without a police department

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Jun 10, 2020
As cities grapple with police budgets, Sunnyvale, California, could be a model for departments looking to change.
“Defund The Police” painted on a street near the White House. The George Floyd killing has stirred a desire for alternatives to traditional policing.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Race and Economy

The history of Black stunt people's fight for equal opportunity in Hollywood

by David Weinberg
Jun 10, 2020
You can trace it back to the 1960s and the advent of the Black Stuntmen's Association.
The Black Stuntmen’s Association is honored at the NAACP with the President's Award.
Courtesy Phyllis Linda Ellis
COVID-19

Scientific research stopped for COVID-19. Now it's trying to get back into gear.

by Erika Beras
Jun 10, 2020
When the pandemic hit, scientists halted experiments and euthanized research animals. Now they're trying to pick up where they left off.
A lab technician works on a coronavirus test. Many labs pursuing other types of research went into lockdown.
Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images
COVID-19

Challenges to performing arts mount with fall season uncertain

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 10, 2020
Fall season is usually a big money-maker for nonprofit arts companies. The pandemic is threatening that crucial revenue stream.
The New York Philharmonic performs in 2018. About 40% of revenue for performing-arts nonprofits comes from live events.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Starbucks is closing stores and shifting operations amid COVID-19

by Andy Uhler
Jun 10, 2020
The coffee chain giant said it’s lost $3.2 billion in revenue since the onset of the pandemic.
A Starbucks in Maryland with curbside pickup and ordering. Starbucks announced it will add more options like this to accommodate social distancing.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Opendoors Jitwam
Confessions Sudan Archives
Different Now Chastity Belt
Faza Delta - Version 2017 Hey
I Wanna Go Back Onra
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Sticky July Butcher Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer