Starbucks is closing stores and shifting operations amid COVID-19
Starbucks has been pushing its mobile order and pick up option for a while, but more customers (like me, this morning) are using that option because of COVID-19.
I was in and out with my cold brew and iced lemon loaf cake in under a minute.
The whole experience felt like a far cry from the not-your-work, not-your-home destination that Starbucks used to be after — what some called “the third place.”
“In the short term, I think there’s probably a reimagining of what the third place looks like,” said Trevor Boomstra, a restaurant industry consultant with AlixPartners.
Starbucks said Wednesday it will close up to 400 stores over the next 18 months and renovate and relocate others. Starbucks said it will be adding more on-the-go options like drive-thrus, curbside pickup and walk-up windows at hundreds of stores to accommodate customers in the age of social distancing.
There’s a sense of urgency because Starbucks said it’s lost $3.2 billion in revenue since the onset of the pandemic.
“Starbucks wants to get people back into the daily routine of having Starbucks,” said Alex Susskind, associate dean for academic affairs in the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. “Emphasizing the to-go element will make it easier for them to reach everybody consistently.”
Giant companies like Starbucks can afford to invest in rethinking and reshaping business models. But Spencer Turer, vice president at Coffee Enterprises, said many others don’t have that luxury.
“A lot of independent specialty cafes may not have the facilities to be able to do that kind of service to maintain the financial integrity of their business,” he said.
Other retailers will be looking to Starbucks to see what works, Turer said, as all restaurants make post-COVID-19 adjustments.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.