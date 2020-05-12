May 12, 2020
Buy American? Not so fast
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: the life of a hairstylist in a reopening state, what it would look like if a major American airline went under, and a conversation with the Twitch CEO.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Buy America order could worsen medical supply shortages, economists say
More than 200 economists have signed a letter to President Trump and congressional leaders. They say a Buy America order the Trump administration is contemplating for medical supplies would push up prices and exacerbate shortages.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Does measuring inflation matter during a pandemic?
How prices of many basic goods and services change usually tells us a lot about where the economy is headed.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What are ETFs and why is the Fed pouring billions into them?
The Federal Reserve is prepared to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate bond ETFs to support businesses, and make it possible for these businesses to borrow during the Coronavirus downturn.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
UK universities stand to lose billions if the pandemic keeps foreign students away
Hundreds of thousands of foreign students may not enroll at British schools in the next academic year.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
How possible is a major airline failure due to COVID-19?
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said it's "likely" in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
How one hairstylist is preparing to get back to work
As Idaho reopens, Ashley Nelson is getting back in touch with clients and hoping they will be loyal to her.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
Planet Telex Radiohead
Low Season Poolside
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Black Sands Bonobo
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Make Me Better Little People
Rare Form Millionyoung
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
We’re in this together.