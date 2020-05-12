COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Buy American? Not so fast
May 12, 2020

Buy American? Not so fast

Plus: the life of a hairstylist in a reopening state, what it would look like if a major American airline went under, and a conversation with the Twitch CEO.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Buy America order could worsen medical supply shortages, economists say

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 12, 2020
More than 200 economists have signed a letter to President Trump and congressional leaders. They say a Buy America order the Trump administration is contemplating for medical supplies would push up prices and exacerbate shortages.
The Port of Los Angeles. The Buy America initiative may raise the price of medical supplies imported from China.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Does measuring inflation matter during a pandemic?

by Kristin Schwab
May 12, 2020
How prices of many basic goods and services change usually tells us a lot about where the economy is headed.
A gas station in Los Angeles in March. CPI data shows gas prices fell more than 20% last month.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What are ETFs and why is the Fed pouring billions into them?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 12, 2020
The Federal Reserve is prepared to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate bond ETFs to support businesses, and make it possible for these businesses to borrow during the Coronavirus downturn.
An all-but-deserted Wall Street. The Fed is making new moves to support corporate debt.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

UK universities stand to lose billions if the pandemic keeps foreign students away

by Stephen Beard
May 12, 2020
Hundreds of thousands of foreign students may not enroll at British schools in the next academic year.
A deserted All Souls College at Oxford University. Oxford has a large endowment, but foreign students make up 40% of those enrolled.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
COVID-19

How possible is a major airline failure due to COVID-19?

by Andy Uhler
May 12, 2020
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said it's "likely" in an interview on NBC's "Today" show.
United Airlines planes sit parked on a runway in Denver in April.
United States of Work

How one hairstylist is preparing to get back to work

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 12, 2020
As Idaho reopens, Ashley Nelson is getting back in touch with clients and hoping they will be loyal to her.
Ashley Nelson, a hair stylist in Boise, Idaho, hasn't taken an appointment since mid-March.
Arlie Sommer
