Apr 2, 2021
Black business leaders confront restrictive voting laws
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A group of more than 70 Black executives is calling on companies to publicly oppose constraints on voting rights. Also on today's show: all about that good jobs report.
Segments From this episode
Job creation soars in March
Employers added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 6% as vaccination spreads and the economy reopens.
The Weekly Wrap: About that good jobs report
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses unemployment and the American Jobs Plan with ADP’s Nela Richardson and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez for the Weekly Wrap.
Black executives say corporations "must take a stand" against restrictive voting laws
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck, and Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express.
Finding enough airline pilots to hire after the pandemic might be tough
It’s not easy or affordable to become a pilot, so it's often out of reach for low-income students.
Music from the episode
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Call The Foreign Exchange
Wishing Well Substantial
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Vale Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer