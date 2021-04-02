The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Black business leaders confront restrictive voting laws
Apr 2, 2021

A group of more than 70 Black executives is calling on companies to publicly oppose constraints on voting rights. Also on today's show: all about that good jobs report.

Segments From this episode

Job creation soars in March

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 2, 2021
Employers added 916,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 6% as vaccination spreads and the economy reopens.
Jobs at restaurants, hotels and bars are among the more than 900,000 added across many industries.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The Weekly Wrap: About that good jobs report

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses unemployment and the American Jobs Plan with ADP’s Nela Richardson and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez for the Weekly Wrap.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Race and Economy

Black executives say corporations "must take a stand" against restrictive voting laws

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 2, 2021
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck, and Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express.
Election Day 2020 in Atlanta. Republican officials in Georgia recently passed legislation to limit voting, and many other states are considering new restrictions.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Finding enough airline pilots to hire after the pandemic might be tough

by Erika Beras
Apr 2, 2021
It’s not easy or affordable to become a pilot, so it's often out of reach for low-income students.
The number of pilots needed for the expected air travel boom may not be available.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Call The Foreign Exchange
Wishing Well Substantial
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Vale Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
